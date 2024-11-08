Santo papa mitudlo og pinoy nga pari alang sa Vatican

Laing Pinoy nga pari ang gitudlo ni Pope Francis aron ibutang sa usa ka mahinungdanon nga katungdanan sa Dicastery for Evangelization sa Vatican, nga gipangulohan na ni Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle.

Sa taho sa CBCP News, gipili sa Santo Papa si Msgr. Erwin Jose Balagapo isip ang bag-o nga undersecretary sa Section for the First Evangelization and the New Particular Churches sa Dicastery.

“The new role is a promotion for Msgr. Erwin Jose Balagapo, who was already serving as head of office in the section for the first evangelization and new particular churches since July 2023,” sa taho sa CBCP News.

Si Balagapo lumad sa Sulat, Eastern Samar ug nahimong pari sa Archdiocese of Palo niadtong 1996.

Daghan nang naagian nga tahas si Msgr. Balagapo, nahimo na kining propesor sa Canon Law, nangulo sa nagpadayon nga formation alang sa kaparian, judicial vicar, ug chancellor sa artsidiyosesis.

Sa Roma, iyahang nakab-ot ang Doctorate in Canon Law gikan sa Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, ug ang Licentiate sa Moral Theology gikan sa kanhi Pontifical Institute "John Paul II.”

Isip Canon lawyer, si Msgr. Balagapo nagtrabaho na sa Vatican dicastery sukad 2015.

Ang Section for the First Evangelization and the New Particular Churches mao ang nagdumala sa nailhan nga mga teritoryo sa misyon sa Simbahan.

Si Tagle nahimong pro-prefect niini sukad niadtong Hunyo 2022.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, gi-congratulate ni Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) President Bishop Pablo Virgilio David si Msgr. Balagapo sa iyang pagkatudlo.

“From your early years as a priest in the Archdiocese of Palo, to your scholarly formation in Canon Law and Moral Theology, and to your dedicated work at the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples, you have continually demonstrated your love for the Church,” matod ni Bi­shop David.

“This appointment is a fitting recognition of your exemplary service to the Church, both in the Archdiocese of Palo and in your significant role at the Dicastery for Evangelization”

Dugang sa pangulo sa CBCP nga malaumon siya sa malampuson ang bag-ong tahas ni Msgr. Balagapo sa Simbahang Katoliko.

“As you begin this new chapter in your service to the Church, I am confident that you will continue to contribute significantly to the advancement of the Church's mission.” / HDT