Sarah Discaya gipangita, ‘nalambigit’ sa Davao Occidental ‘ghost’ project

Gipahugtan sa Philippine National Police (PNP) ang ilang intelligence ug tracker teams aron pangitaon si contractor Cezarah Rowena “Sarah” Discaya ug ang uban pa nga nalambigit sa giingong “ghost flood control project” sa Davao Occidental.

“We have mobilized sufficient number of our personnel who will locate all those in the charge sheet,” matod ni acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. sa usa ka pamahayag ning Dominggo, Disyembre 7, 2025.

“Right now, we are collating all the essential pieces of information on the areas where they may individually seek refuge to ensure a smooth and fast serving of the arrest warrant,” dugang ni Nartatez.

Sa usa ka video message niadtong Biyernes, Disyembre 5, si Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. niingon nga gimanduan niya ang Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) ug ang PNP nga pangitaon si Discaya ug ang ubang mga personalidad nga nag-atubang og kaso kalabot sa ghost flood control projects sa Lungsod sa Jose Abad Santos.

“The President has given clear and urgent instructions, and we are treating this as a priority case,” asoy ni Nartatez.

Isip kabahin sa gipalapdan nga pamaagi sa operasyon, gipalig-on sa PNP ang koordinasyon sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), Bureau of Immigration (BI), Philippine Coast Guard, mga awtoridad sa tugpahanan (airport authorities) ug mga local government unit (LGUs), hilabi na sa mga dapit diin si Discaya posibleng nibiyahe o katapusan nga nakita.

Gialerto usab ang mga grupo sa village ug neighborhood watch aron motabang sa pagbantay sa mga lihok ug pagtaho sa bisan unsang may kalabutan nga impormasyon bahin sa mga suspek.

Ang ubang mga respondent mao sila si Ma. Roma Angeline Remando ug pipila ka mga representante sa St. Timothy Construction Corp., ingon man ang pipila ka mga personahe gikan sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Nanawagan ang hepe sa PNP sa publiko, hilabi na sa mga adunay direktang kahibalo o may kalabutan nga impormasyon, nga makig-alayon sa mga awtoridad. / PNA