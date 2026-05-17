SC giawhag nga isalikway ang petisyon ni dela Rosa nga pugngan iyang pag-aresto

Giawhag sa Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) ang Korte Suprema (SC) nga isalikway ang petisyon ni Senador Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa nga pugngan ang iyang pag-aresto, pagkabilanggo, ug pagbalhin may kalabutan sa warrant of arrest nga giluwatan sa International Criminal Court (ICC).

Sa komentaryo niini, ang OSG nagkanayon nga ang dinalian nga manifestation uban ang omnibus motion ug ang dinalian kaayo nga supplemental manifestation uban ang mosyon nga gisang-at sa kampo ni dela Rosa walay igong basehan o merito.

“The Philippines stands before the international community with a solemn commitment that this country will never become a sanctuary for impunity for the narrow and universally condemned class of atrocities known as crimes against humanity. Through Republic Act No. 9851, the State itself acknowledged and committed to the international community that there are crimes so grave that our government cannot simply look away,” sumala sa OSG sa panapos nga pamahayag niini.

“At its core, this case asks what the rule of law truly means: whether the law exists merely as a shield for the powerful when accountability finally reaches them, or whether it still carries its highest purpose which is the attainment of justice. The law was never intended to provide an excuse for evasion, nor to become a weapon wielded only by those with power. It exists so that even the voiceless dead, whose cries never reached a courtroom, are not forgotten by justice,” dugang niini.

Si dela Rosa kalit nga nibalik niadtong Mayo 11, 2026, human sa unom ka bulan nga pagkawala.

Ang National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) nisulay usab sa pagsikop kaniya pinaagi sa warrant nga giluwatan sa ICC, apan napakyas kini.

Gihatagan si dela Rosa og protective custody sa Senado hangtod nga mahurot niya ang tanang legal nga pamaagi batok sa nagsingabot nga pag-aresto kaniya, apan nibiya ra usab siya sa Senado human sa nahitabong pinusilay didto tali sa mga ahente sa NBI ug sa Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms.

Nianang gabhiona na gikompirma sa ICC ang sekretong pagluwat og warrant of arrest batok kang Dela Rosa niadtong Nobyembre 2025.

Ang magbabalaod giila nga kaabag (co-perpetrator) ni kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa krimen batok sa katawhan tungod sa mga pagpatay sa nasod sa panahon sa pagpatuman sa gubat batok sa drugas.

Gisumbong sa ICC Pre-Trial Chamber I si Dela Rosa nga nalambigit sa usa ka hiniusang plano nga nagsugod niadtong Nobyembre 1, 2011 hangtod Marso 16, 2019 aron pamatyon ang mga gidudahang kriminal, ilabi na kadtong giisip o giingong nalambigit sa paggamit, pagpamaligya, o paghimo og drugas.

Gihisgotan sa chamber ang mga kanhi katungdanan ni Dela Rosa sa nasodnong kapolisan, ilabi na ang pagka-hepe sa Davao region police office, sa PNP intelligence group, ug sa Directorate for Human Resource and Doctrine Development. Gitala usab niini ang papel ni Dela Rosa isip hepe sa PNP ug director general sa Bureau of Corrections. / TPM/SunStar Philippines