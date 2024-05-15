SC miabsuwelto ni Ace Durano sa kasong graft

Giabswelto sa Supreme Court (SC) ang graft charges batok kang kanhi Department of Tourism secretary Joseph Felix Mari “Ace” Durano nga gisang-at sa Sandiganbayan may labot sa wall calendar.

Kini nagsukad sa alegasyon nga paglapas sa Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act tungod sa P2.7 milyunes nga wall-calendar project sa departamento niadtong 2009 dihang siya kalihim pa ug giakusahang napakyas sa pagpaubos sa public bidding niini.

Subay sa resolusyon sa Korte Suprema sa Enero 22, 2024 nga gi release sa Mayo 14, 2024, gihimug-atan sa korte ang pag-abswelto kang Durano ug laing lima ka mga akusado sa maong proyekto tungod kay wa kinahanglana ang bidding niini.

“Considering the circumstances in the instant case, the acquittal of Durano et al. is justified. The instant case involves Durano et al. procuring the project with the belief that the subject procurement was covered by the exceptions to the rule requiring public bidding as it involved proprietary rights in the artistic domain,” subay sa resolusyon sa SC.

Gidugang niini nga wala makapresentar og pruweba ang prosecution aron mapamatud-ang nihatag og unwarranted benefits ang mga akusado ug wala usa’y makapamatuod nga overpriced ang procurement.

“Again, other than the mere violation of procurement laws, the prosecution did not present proof beyond reasonable doubt that Durano et al. gave unwarranted benefits, advantage, or preference through manifest partiality and/or gross inexcusable negligence. There was likewise no allegation or proof that the subject procurement was overpriced. Lastly, there was no allegation or proof that Durano et al. personally benefited from the project,” dugang niini.

Niini, wa makapamatuod ang prosekusyon nga dunay kurapsyon nga nahitabo.

“Thus, this Court is constrained to rule that the elements of the crime charged were not proven beyond reasonable doubt.”

Gawas kang Durano, na­abswelto usab sa kaso sila si kanhi Undersecretary Oscar Policarpio Palabyab, financial management service director Grace Reyes Yoro, bids and awards committee members Eduardo Alvarez Jarque Jr. ug Adriana Mesa Flor, lakip na si legal affairs office director IV Evelyn Respicio Cajigal.

Subay ning mao nga kalambuan, si Durano nalipay sa decision human sa 15 ka tuig sukad gipasaka ang kaso.

“I had faith in the SC to see through the baseless accusation,” matod ni Durano sa Mayo 15, 2024 pinaagi sa Danao City Information Office.

Kahinumdoman nga sa Marso 22, 2019, nipasaka og kaso ang Office of the Ombudsman batok kang Durano tungod sa giingong pakigkunsabo sa mga opisyal sa Bids and Awards committee sa DOT alang sa paghatag og unwarranted benefits alang sa “conceptualization and development” sa calendar nga giingong wala moagi og bidding.

Butang nga gikatingad-an ni Durano human na dismissed na ang tulo ka samang mga kaso niini.

Iyang giklaro nga niagi sa insaktong proseso ang tanang mga proyekto nga gikinahanglan sa tourism industry sa maong higayon. / ANV