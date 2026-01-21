Season ni Butler mitiklop og sayo

Gituohang dili na makabalik pagduwa sa 2025-26 National Basketball Association (NBA) si Golden State Warriors star Jimmy Butler human naangol ang tuong tuhod niini atol sa kadaugan sa Warriors batok sa Miami Heat, 135-112, niadtong Martes, Enero 20.

Ubay-ubay nga taho sa media nga ang six-time NBA All Star nakasinati og torn anterior cruciate ligament.

"We're all really concerned but we'll know more after the MRI obviously, " asoy ni Golden State coach Steve Kerr.

Si Butler nag-average og 20.1 puntos sa season. / Gikan sa wires