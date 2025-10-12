Seguridad sa Davao Oriental human sa linog madumala ra

Gipasalig sa acting chief sa Philippine National Police (PNP) nga si Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. nga ang kahimtang sa seguridad sa naigo sa duha ka mga linog nga Davao Oriental nagpabiling madumala (manageable).

Sa usa ka pamahayag, gidayeg ni Nartatez ang paspas nga pagtubag sa kapulisan hilabi na sa pagtabang sa mga evacuation sa ospital, pagpahigayon og mga rescue operation, ug pagpadali sa luwas nga pagbalhin sa mga residente ngadto sa mas taas nga dapit, human sa pagpagawas sa temporaryong mga pasidaan sa tsunami sa apektadong mga komunidad.

Ang probinsya giuyog sa magnitude 7.4 ug 6.8 nga mga linog niadtong Oktubre 10, 2025.

“The situation is now under control and remains manageable. The quick response of our police personnel, in coordination with local authorities and government agencies, has helped prevent panic and maintain public order,” asoy ni Nartatez. “Our personnel on the ground are securing the residents while supporting ongoing humanitarian and recovery operations.”

Bisan pa sa mga pagkaputol sa kuryente ug signal sa daghang mga lungsod, ang police units nagmintinar sa komunikasyon pinaagi sa phone patches ug nakigtambayayong sa local offices ug engineering team aron pag-assess sa nadaot nga mga karsada ug taytayasan, hilabi na sa lungsod sa Manay, ang epicenter sa duha ka mga linog.

Sumala ni Police Major Cirelo Solaña, hepe sa Provincial Operations Management Unit sa Davao Oriental Police Provincial Office, ang inisyal nga mga pag-assess nagpakita og minor structural damage sa mga estasyon sa polis ug mga pampublikong tinukod sama sa mga cathedral, eskwelahan, taytayan, ug road networks. / TPM, SunStar Philippines