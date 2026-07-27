Seguridad sa DOJ compound pabili’ng gibantayan

Gipahibalo sa Department of Justice (DOJ) niadtong Lunes, Hulyo 27, 2026, nga ang ilang compound gibantayan human niadtong gituohang improvised explosive device (IED) duol sa ganghaan sa ilang main office sa Padre Faura Street, Ermita.

Sumala sa DOJ Public Information Office, gisusi ang kuha sa closed-circuit television (CCTV) sa maong lugar aron matino ang tinuod nga hinungdan sa pagbuto nga nahitabo mga alas-12:17 sa kaadlawon niadtong Lunes.

Matod pa sa DOJ, walay gikatahong nakalaas ug naangol sa maong insidente ug dali sab nga niresponde ang Philippine National Police–Explosive Ordnance Disposal (PNP-EOD) aron mohimo og teknikal nga pagsusi sa lugar.

“Investigation is ongoing to determine the source, nature, and circumstances surrounding the explosion. The situation is currently under control, and the DOJ compound remains secure,” tipik sa press statement sa DOJ.

Gipaseguro sab sa DOJ nga magpadayon sila sa pagpanalipod sa kaluwasan sa ilang mga kawani ug sa publiko, samtang gisuportahan ang usa ka hingpit ug walay piniliay nga imbestigasyon sa maong insidente. / PNA