Sen. Angara gitudlo nga kalihim sa edukasyon

Gitudlo ni Presidente Ferdinand Marcos Jr. si Senador Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara isip bag-ong kalihim sa Department of Education (DepEd), pahibawo sa Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Martes, Hulyo 2, 2024.

“President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has announced that he is set to appoint Senator Juan Edgardo ‘Sonny’ Angara as the new secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), replacing Vice President Sara Duterte who resigned last June 19, 2024, effective July 19, 2024,” tipik sa pamahayag gikan sa PCO.

Ang PCO niingon nga si Angara adunay halapad nga lehislatibo nga kasaysayan ug sukad niadto nagpasiugda og mahinungdanong mga reporma sa edukasyon sama sa Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act ug ang Enhanced Basic Education Act of 2013.

Si Angara karon ang chairman sa Committee on Justice and Human Rights sa Senado. / TPM / SunStar Philippines