Sen. Risa Hontiveros gusto nga KOJC ipaubos sa imbestigasyon

Si Senador Risa Hontiveros nisang-at og resolusyon nga nagtinguha sa pagpahigayon og inquiry sa giingong mga krimen nga nahimo sa Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) ubos sa lider niini nga si Apollo Quiboloy.

Gisang-at ni Hontiveros niadtong Lunes, Disyembre 11, 2023, ang House Resolution 884, nga nagmando sa Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality nga maglusad og imbestigasyon, agi’g tabang sa lehislasyon, sa gitaho nga mga kaso sa dinagkong human trafficking, rape , sexual abuse ug violence ug child abuse sa KOJC nga gipangulohan ni Quiboloy.

Sa iyang resolusyon, si Hontiveros niingon nga si Quiboloy “who styles himself as the appointed son of god” giingong nag-brainwash ug nagmaniobra pinaagi sa mga hulga sa walay katapusang panghimaraut aron ang iyang full-time nga mga sumosunod mohatag sa iyang mga gipangayo uban ang higpit nga pagsunod.

Matod niya base sa mga taho, si Quiboloy nagmintinar sa stable sa mga babaye, lakip na ang mga menor de edad, nga gi-tag nga “pastorals” nga gitahasan sa paghimo sa mga espesyal nga personal nga buluhaton ug buluhaton alang kaniya, lakip na ang “mga mapahimuslanon nga buhat” sama sa pagpakilimos sa kadalanan ug pagpangayo og kwarta gikan sa mga tawo, mga estranghero.

“According to informants, the pastorals are divided into the ‘inner circle’ and the ‘inner of the innermost circle,’ with the latter category being made to perform acts of a sexual nature and the former category being made to perform other personal tasks such as washing his clothes, bathing him, cleaning his bedroom and massaging him,” matod sa resolution.

“According to informants, those who are not able to meet their quota of monies collected find themselves severely whipped, or subjected to public humiliation,” kini nidugang.

Gitumbok ni Hontiveros ang akusasyon ni Quiboloy ug uban pang mga opisyal sa KOJC sa California, USA kaniadtong 2021 tungod sa “panagkunsabo sa paghimo sa sex trafficking pinaagi sa kusog, pagpanglimbong ug pagpamugos.”

“Considering that the crimes were committed within the territorial jurisdiction of the Philippines and considering that crimes are taking place even at present as Quiboloy remains free to run the operations of KOJC, it is imperative that an investigation be undertaken with dispatch,” siya niingon.

“An investigation in aid of legislation will also allow us to determine whether our updated human trafficking laws are able to cover large-scale and systemic acts of trafficking done under the cover of a religious organization,” siya nidugang.

Kasamtangang giimbestigar sa House of Representatives ang giingong kalambigitan sa Sonshine Media Network Inter­national (SMNI), nga gipanag-iya ni Quiboloy, sa pagkuyanap sa fake news, lakip na ang giingong paggasto ni House Speaker Martin Romualdez sa P1.8 bilyunes alang sa iyang mga biyahe.

Ang SMNI public affairs program nag-host sa kanhi National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac) spokesperson Lorraine Badoy-Pastora ug iyang co-host nga si Jeffrey Celiz ang kasamtangang gitanggong sa House of Representatives human sila gitumbok og contempt atol sa imbestigasyon sa buhat nga way pagtahod ug pagdumili sa pagtubag sa mga pangutana nga dunay kalabutan.

Giklaro ni House Secretary General Reginald Velasco atol sa inquiry nga P4.3 milyunes lang ang budget sa pagbiyahe ni Romualdez gikan sa Enero hangtod sa Oktubre 2023. /TPM sa SunStar Philippines