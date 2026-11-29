Nahuman na sa Senado ang ilang hugot nga pagtuki ug deliberasyon bahin sa gisugyot nga P7.2-trillion national budget alang sa tuig 2027 niadtong Sabado, Nobiyembre 28, 2026.

Sa usa ka pamahayag, matod sa Senado giduso niini ang gisugyot nga mga budget alang sa nag-unang mga institusyon sa gobiyerno, sama sa Kongreso sa Pilipinas (P27.89 bilyones), ang Hukmanan o Hukom (P84.132 bilyones), Kagawaran ng Tanggulang Bansa (P326.9 bilyones), Department of Health (P378.629 bilyones), Department of Public Works and Highways (P587.9 bilyones), Department of Agriculture (P175 bilyones), Commission on Higher Education (P38.821 bilyones), ug Department of Migrant Workers (P11.894 bilyones).

Giduso usab niini ang budget sa gobiyerno alang sa kalinaw, sosyal, ug pangrehiyon nga mga buhatan sa pagpalambo sama sa Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (Opapru) sa kantidad nga P9.304 bilyones; National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP) sa P1.738 bilyones; Marawi Compensation Board (MCB) sa P1.247 bilyones; National Amnesty Commission (NAC) sa P266.6 milyones; Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) sa P187.8 milyones; ug ang Metropolitan Baguio City, La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba, ug Tublay Development Authority (MBLISTTDA) sa P45.4 milyones.

Gipahigayon usab sa Senado ang pagtuki sa gisugyot nga mga alokasyon sa ubang mga buhatan sa ehekutibo, lakip ang Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) sa P8.514 bilyones; National Intelligence Coordinating Agency (Nica) sa P3.086 bilyones; National Security Council (NSC) sa P1.122 bilyones; Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) sa P335 milyones; Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) sa P311 milyones; Philippine Racing Commission (Philracom) sa P202.8 milyones; Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) sa P69.742 milyones; Optical Media Board (OMB) sa P53.462 milyones; ug uban pang mga ahensya.

Human sa mga deliberasyon sa budget, ang mga senador mobotar sa General Appropriations Bill (GAB) sa ikatulo ug katapusang pagbasa.

Sa higayon nga maaprubahan, ipadala sa Senado ang ilang bersyon ngadto sa House of Representatives.

Usa ka bicameral conference committee, nga gisakupan sa mga miyembro gikan sa Senado ug House of Representatives, kinahanglang magkausa ang ilang matag bersyon sa budget sa dili pa kini ipadala ngadto sa Office of the President aron maaprubahan. / TPM / SunStar Philippines