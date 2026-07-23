Senoc batok Labajo sa ‘Bakbakan Siete’ sa Asturias

Makig-away ang sumosulbong ug wala’y pildeng boksidor nga si Arlando Senoc Jr. batok kang John Rey Labajo sa main event sa Big Yellow Boxing Promotions boxing card nga “Bakbakan Siete” karong Agusto 9, 2026, sa Asturias Sports Complex sa Lungsod sa Asturias, Probinsiya sa Sugbo.
Si Senoc adunay 8-0, 7KOs nga rekord samtang si Labajo adunay 4-5-2, 4KOs nga rekord.
Sa co-main feature, si Cebu-based Taiwanese Ming Hung Lee makig-away ni Reycar Auxilio alang sa inilugay sa World Boxing Foundation (WBF) Australasian super-featherweight strap.
Si Lee adunay 11-1, 8KOs nga rekord samtang si Auxilio adunay 8-6-1, 7KOs nga baraha.
Sa undercard, magsangka sila si Deams Lloyd Valdez batok Zairus Esito , Ruel Compuesto batok BJ Wild, Aldren Aton batok Jimmybie Cais, Venance Dances batok Niño Jay Malbago, ug James Blanco batok Carlo Condes. / EKA, ESL