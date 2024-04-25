Shai miagak sa Thunder sa 2-0

Nagpakatap og 33 puntos si Shai Gilgeous-Alexander aron agakon ang host Oklahoma City Thunder sa dominasyon batok sa New Orleans Pelicans, 124-92, sa Game 2 nga naghatag kanila og 2-0 nga bintaha sa ilang Western Conference 1st round playoffs series sa National Basketball Association (NBA) ning Huwebes, Abril 25, 2024 (PH time).

Si Chet Holmgren nidugang og 26 puntos samtang niamot og 21 puntos si Jalen Williams alang sa Thunder, nga nirehistro og 595 fieldgoal shooting.

“I think it just goes back to us prioritizing winning,” matod ni Gilgeous-Alexander. / AP