Shai mihulagway sa 2025-26 season nga kapakyasan

Nahimo man tuod siyang back-to-back MVP apan gihulagway ni Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ang iyang kampanya 2025-26 season sa National Basketball Association (NBA) nga kapakyasan.

Giklaro ni Gilgeous-Alexander nga ang iya gyud untang misyon mao ang pag-agak unta Thunder isip back-to-back champions apan napakyas kini human gipilde sa San Antonio Spurs ang Thunder sa deciding Game 7 sa Western Conference finals series.

"I failed at my goal. I didn't achieve what I wanted to achieve. But I learn the most about myself and make the greatest amount of increases in my career when I fail and don't get what I want," matod ni Gilgeous-Alexander.

"I look at this no different. I didn't get where I wanted to go this season. There's a reason for that. Now I have to look at that reason and try to make sure it never happens again."

Si Gilgeous-Alexander kinsa nag-average og 25.9 puntos sa conference finals, niangkon nga naglisod gyud sila sa pag-alkontra sa pambatong higante sa Spurs nga si Victor Wembanyama.

"There's a guy on their back line that is a little bit different," matod ni Gilgeous-Alexander kabahin ni Wembanyama.

"They funnel everything to him. ... It's a really good defense. But it's not impossible to score. I just think it's very different." / Gikan sa wires