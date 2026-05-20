Shai mopagawas sa tanang makaya

Gipasalig ni Oklahoma City Thunder superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander nga ipagawas niya ang labing maayo niyang duwa sa ilang pagpakigbatok og balik sa San Antonio Spurs sa Game 2 sa Western Conference finals series sa 2025-26 National Basketball Association (NBA) karong Huwebes sa buntag, Mayo 21, 2026 (PH time).

Sa double-overtime nga kapildihan sa Thunder sa Game 1, 122-115, nagkanayon ang kasamtangang back-to-back MVP nga dili siya kuntento sa iyang gipakitang duwa.

“Sometimes, you’re your best version, sometimes you’re not. You’ve got to roll with the punches, don’t get discouraged and stay true to who you are,” matod ni Gilgeous-Alexander. / Gikan sa wires