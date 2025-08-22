Shakey’s Super League: Di palupig ang Cebu sa Manila

MOSUKOL og saktong hinampakay ang Cebu teams sa ilang mga kaparang sa Manila sa 1st Shakey’s Super League (SSL) National Invitationals Cebu Leg volleyball tournament nga gisugdan kagahapon, Biyernes, Agusto 22, 2025, sa Mandaue Sports Complex sa Dakbayan sa Mandaue.

Mao kini ang gipabuhagay sa coaches sa University of San Carlos (USC) Lady Warriors ug University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Lady Panthers sa official press conference sa torneyo kagahapon sa buntag sa Shakey’s Pizza Parlor sa dalan F. Cabahug, Mabolo, Dakbayan sa Sugbo.

“We knew it’s a tough task to compete with Manila teams pero laban lang. Atong ipakita nga maka-fight ta,” matod ni USC coach Grace Antigua kinsa niagak sa Lady

Warriors sa kampiyunato sa niaging season sa Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi).

“Basta kay laban lang gyud...laban,” segunda ni USPF coach Luisa Jotojot kinsa niagak sa Panthers sa 1st runner-up finish sa Cesafi.

Ikasangka sa Lady Warriors ug Lady Panthers ning prestihiyusong torneyo mao ang University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) powerhouse squads Adamson University Lady (AU) Lady Falcons ug Ateneo Lady Eagles sa Manila.

Ang Lady Falcons nga pangulohan ni UAAP Rookie of the Year ug kasamtangang sakop sa Alas Pilipinas nga si Shaina Nitura, mao ang gikonsiderar nga labing inilog sa kompetisyon.

Dili ikalimod nga mas lig-on ang puwersa sa Manila teams apan bisan gamay, dili kini angayang molugak batok sa mga Bisaya nga volleybelles.

Nagkanayon si Antigua nga nakakombati na ang Warriors batok sa team sa Manila kaniadto ug iyang gitataw nga aduna gyud sila'y ikasukol.

Asoy ni league organizer Athletic Events and Sports Management Inc. (Aces) president Dr. Ian Laurel nga dad-on ang torneyo sa gawas sa Manila aron mahatagan og kahigayunan ang ubang teams sa nasod nga makapahimulos sa gitawag nga homecourt advantage.

“Cebu has been the center of volleyball in the Visayas for the longest time. Every year, we invite the best teams from their provincial championship, which is Cesafi but this time it’s different. We’re giving them the home court advantage,” batbat ni Laurel.

Ang tulo ka adlaw nga torneyo mosubay sa single round elimination format. / ESL