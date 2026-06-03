Sherwin Gatchalian napiling Senate President pro-tempore

Napili si Senador Sherwin Gatchalian isip Senate President pro-tempore ug acting Senate President sa wala pa gitapos ang sesyon sine die niadtong Miyerkules, Hunyo 3, 2026.

Gipalingkod si Gatchalian human nitambong sa plenary session si Senador Francis “Chiz” Escudero kinsa sakop sa majority bloc nga gipamunuan ni Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano, human sa tulo ka adlaw nga boycott.

Gipuli ni Gatchalian si Senador Loren Legarda.

Ang presensya sa 11 ka senador gikan sa minority bloc ug ni Escudero maoy naghatag og quorum. Ang ubang mga miyembro sa majority bloc nagpabiling wala nipakita.

Gihatagan sab og pagkatsirman sa komite ang mosunod nga mga senador: si Senador Juan Miguel Zubiri sa Committee on Rules ug Committee on Foreign Relations; si Senador JV Ejercito sa Committee on Finance; si Senador Vicente “Tito” Sotto III sa Committee on National Defense; si Senador Panfilo “Ping” Lacson sa Committee on Public Order and Accounts; si Senador Erwin Tulfo sa Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigation ug Committee on Social Welfare and Rural Development; si Senador Raffy Tulfo sa Committee on Public Services; si Senador Bam Aquino sa Committee on Basic Education; si Senador Francis Pangilinan sa Committee on Agriculture; si Senador Risa Hontiveros sa Committee on Health; si Senador Lito Lapid sa Committee on Games and Amusements; ug si Senador Escudero sa Committee on Housing.

Ang unang regular session sa ika-20 nga Kongreso sa Pilipinas sa bahin sa Senado opisyal nang natapos (adjourned sine die). / TPM / SunStar Philippines