SHS-AdC motabang pag-promote sa futsal sa Cebu

Sa ilang tinguha nga ma-promote ang futsal sa Sugbo, ang Sacred Heart School - Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) mopahigayon sa 1st leg sa AppleOne Properties Invitational Futsal Cup karong Nobiyembre 16, 2024, sa Lux Oriens Gym sa Mandaue City.

Nagkanayon si SHS-AdC athletic director Jon Inot nga ilahang tinguha mao ang pagpasiugda og sunodsunod nga dekalidad nga futsal tournaments sa Sugbo.

“We want to give a platform to the futsal community, especially at the grassroots level here in Cebu,” matod ni Inot.

Ang 1st leg adunay duha ka mga kategoriya, ang Girls Under-15 ug Girls Under-18.

Kini nga torneyo nadungan sa preparasyon sa ubang Cebu teams alang sa Department of Education division tournaments ug Batang Pinoy.

“This is also our way of helping the Cebu Regional Football Association promote and boost futsal at the grassroots level,” dugang ni Inot.

Ang 2nd leg sa torneyo giplanuhang ipahigayon karong Enero o Pebrero sa sunod tuig. / EKA / ESL