Simba sa gabii sa Dec. 31 alang sa 2 ka obligasyon

Gipahinumdoman sa Archdiocese of Manila ang mga magtutuong Katoliko nga ang pagtambong sa Misa sa gabii sa Disyembre 31, 2023, magtugot kanila sa pagtagbaw sa duha sa ilang mga obligasyon sa relihiyon.

Base sa Circular No. 2022 – 108, si Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula niingon nga kadtong motambong sa mga Misa sa gabii sa Disyembre 31 makatagbo sa ilang obligasyon sa Dominggo ug Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God (Enero 1).

“Those who participate in the evening Masses on 31 December satisfy both their Sunday obligation and the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God obligation,” matod ni Advincula.

“We hope that this clarification will help you guide your Christian community and celebrate with lively faith the Christmas season,” siya nidugang.

Sa Disyembre 31, siya niingon nga ang mga Misa sa buntag hangtod sa hapon mao ang Misa sa Kapistahan sa Balaan nga Pamilya.

Sa laing bahin, ang Cardinal miingon nga ang mga Misa sa gabii sa Disyembre 31 mao ang Vigil Mass of the Solemnity of Mary, the Holy Mother of God.