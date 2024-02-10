Simbahang Katoliko dunay hangyo kang Duterte

Ang mga lider sa simbahang Katoliko sa Pilipinas miduyog sa mga opisyal sa gobyerno ug civil society groups sa pag-awhag sa mga suod ni kanhi Presidente Rodrigo Duterte “sa pagdasig kaniya sa paggamit sa iyang tingog nga responsable ug makaayo,” taliwala sa panawagan sa naulahi nga pabiyaon ang iyang kaugalingong rehiyon, ang Mindanao, gikan sa Pilipinas.

“Caritas Philippines is deeply troubled by the recent statements made by former President Duterte regarding the separation of Mindanao from the Philippines. We firmly believe that the Philippines is one nation, indivisible, and Mindanao is an integral part of our national identity and heritage,” matod ni Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, national director sa Caritas Philippines, social and development arm sa Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

“While we acknowledge the challenges faced by Mindanao, we believe that solutions lie in collaborative efforts and addressing root causes of conflict, not in division. We urge the government and all stakeholders to work together to address issues of poverty, inequality, and marginalization in a comprehensive and inclusive manner,” dugang sa obispo.

Sa usa ka pamahayag sa Sunstar Philippines niadtong Biyernes, Pebrero 9, 2024, ang Caritas Philippines niingon nga ang nasod “nagkinahanglan og mga lider nga nagpasiugda sa panaghiusa ug panaghiuli, dili pagkabahin-bahin ug panagsumpaki.” (Ronald O. Reyes)