‘Simpol Dishkarte’ daog sa World Gourmand Awards

Nagsilbing 2023 Best Celebrity Book in the World ang ‘Simpol Dishkarte’ atol sa 29th World Gourmand Awards nga gipahigayon sa Riyadh, Saudi Arabia niadtong Nobiyembre 28, 2023.

Ang Gourmand Awards naghatag og pasidungog ngadto sa mga best-selling nga cook book.

Si Chef Tatung, kolumnista sa Superbalita Cebu, kinsa maoy luyo sa malampuson nga cookbook nga ‘Simpol Dishkarte’ nga gi-publish sa Vertikal Kreatives, nipaambit sa mga nagkadaiyang recipe nga adunay sayon ug simple nga instructions sa pagluto niini, dungan sa pagbutang og colorful illustrations.

Ang maong cook book ni Chef Tatung gibahin ngadto sa: Dish Is It, Dishkubre, Dishkarte, ug ang recipes aron mapasayon ang pagsabot niini.

“With all its Simpolicity, it’s no longer a wonder that it brought back another medal for Vertikal Kreatives to admire,” matod ni Chef Tatung sa iyang opisyal nga pamahayag .