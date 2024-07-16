Singil sa kuryente sa Veco mosaka na sab

Makapaabot ang mga konsumidor sa Visayan Electric sa P13.27/kWh rate nga umento human sa 3.56/kWh nga pagsaka alang sa July-August bill tungod sa taas nga presyo sa kuryente sa Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) ug ang dugang ikaduhang installment sa staggered nga bayranan sa WESM alang sa Mayo.

Gitumbok sa Visayan Electric Co. sa usa ka press release nga sa miaging bulan, “the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) released Order 2024-01MC, which implements a 4-month staggered payment for power purchases made by distribution utilities like Visayan Electric from WESM in May. This caused an artificially low electricity rate for the June-July billing cycle since only the first installment of the WESM payables for the month of May was collected, as provided by the ERC order.”

“The normal residential rate for the July-August billing period was supposed to be only P12.37/kWh. However, the addition of the second installment of the deferred payment for WESM, which is about P0.90, has pushed the average residential rate to P13.27/kWh,” kini nidugang.

Si Raul Lucero, Presidente ug COO sa Visayan Electric, nitambag sa mga kustomer nga magmabinantayon sa ilang paggamit sa kuryente, ilabi na sa anam-anam nga pagbayad sa umaabot nga mga buwan.

“This 4-month staggered payment ordered by the ERC, which started last month, will continue until the September- October billing cycle, so it’s crucial for us to be mindful of our power usage to lessen its impact,” matod sa COO.

“While electricity rates in WESM are unpredictable and could potentially decrease, the staggered payment is assured. Therefore, conserving power is essential to manage our consumption,” siya nidugang./ pinaagi ni Fred Baldos, VSU INTERN