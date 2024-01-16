Sinulog Cup basketball madayon

Madayon gihapon ang pagpahigayon 2024 Sinulog Cup Basketball Tournament karong Enero 23-27, 2024 sa Cebu Coliseum tali­wala sa memorandum nga giisyu ni Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (CESAFI) commissioner Felix Tiukinhoy Jr. nga nagsaad nga dili sanction sa CESAFI ang Sinulog Cup.

Pito ka teams sa CESAFI ang kompirmadong mosalmot sa Sinulog Cup. Sa memo ni Tiukinhoy, iyang gitataw nga wala’y labot ang CESAFI kon unsa man ang mahitabo sa mga magduduwa sa ilang miyembrong teams nga mokombati sa Sinulog Cup.

Ang CESAFI teams nga mangapil sa Sinulog Cup mao ang University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, University of San Carlos Warriors (USC) Warriors, University of San Jose-Recoletos Jaguars (USJ-R) Jaguars, University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers, Southwestern University (SWU)-Phinma Cobras, University of the Philippines (UP)-Cebu Fighting Maroons, ug Cebu Roosevelt Memorial Colleges (CRMC) Mustangs.

“With the invitation we have extended, the participation of the schools is merely voluntary; whether they accept or decline it, it’s up to them,” pamahayag ni Sinulog Cup commissioner Atty. Jave Mike Aton.

“The tournament format of the inclusion of schools with commercial teams is designed just like the winners in Sinulog sa Kabataan can participate in the Sinulog grand. In the context of our tournament, it has the goal of enhancing both the competitive aspect and the enjoyment for participants while ensuring fairness and safety.”