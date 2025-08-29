Slater Young 'gibaha' og bash

Wala makasagang ang former Pinoy Big Brother winner, influencer, ug engineer nga si Slater Young sa bashing sa netizens human ang iyahang daw collaboration sa Cebu City Government aron pagtabang sa pagpugong sa baha.

Sa taho sa SunStar Cebu niadtong Agusto 26, 2025, makita si Slater nga nibista kang Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival alang sa "long-term flood control plan under the corporate social responsibility program of a premier residential development at the hillside of Barangay Guadalupe."

Si Slater mao ang Chief Strategic Officer sa developer sa usa ka high-end residential project sa kabukiran sa dakbayan.

“We can talk in the same language because he's an engineer. We're very happy to be a part of that vision of the mayor," sey ni Slater.

Apan ang maong kolaborasyon wala gikalipay sa netizens tungod kay imbis nga positibo ang tumong niini, baha, gibaha og negative comments si Slater.

"How is he planning flood control when his development is causing the floods in the first place? Make it make sense," chika pa sa usa ka komento nga nakaangkon og dul-an 800 ka reactions.

"Gipatag ang bukid's Banawa unya karon motabang sa problema sa baha," kuryuso nga komento sa laing netizen.

Laing netizen ang mi-comment nga ipa-vlog unsaon pagsulbad sa baha, "palihug mi og vlog unsaon ninyo pagbuhat anang flood control."

Apan bisan og gibaha si Slater og bashing, naa say mga nidepensa kaniya, "That's how a PBB Winner should be, a committed citizen willing to help the community. Thanks for your willingness to assist the Mayor and the Cebu City Gov't."

Sa pagkutlo ning balita, niabot sa 11K ang reactions, 1.5K ang post sa maong balita sa SunStar Cebu Facebook page. / HBL