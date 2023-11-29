Smartmatic gi-disqualify

Gi-disqualify sa Commission on Elections (Comelec) ang technology provider nga Smartmatic sa pag-apil sa tanang procurement sa poll body aron “mamentinar ang integridad” sa proseso sa eleksyon sa nasod.

Gipahibalo kini ni Comelec Chairman George Garcia sa usa ka post sa X (Twitter) Miyerkules sa hapon, Nobyembre 29, 2023.

Ang Smartmatic nahimong provider sa nasod sa vote-coun­ting machines sukad niadtong 2010, gipatuman sa Pilipinas ang automated elections.

Ang pag-apil niini sa proseso sa eleksyon sa nasod, bisan pa, gisugat sa pagsupak, labi na gikan sa grupo ni kanhi Information and Communications Technology secretary Eliseo Rio Jr., nga nag-file niadtong Hunyo 2023 og usa ka petisyon nga nagtinguha nga ma-disqualify ang Smartmatic.

Sila si Rio, kanhi poll commissioner Augusto Lagman, retired Colonel Leonardo Odoño ug kanhi Financial Executives Institute of the Philippines president Franklin Ysaac niingon nga ang Smartmatic nag-apil sa Mayo 2025 midterm polls isip automated election system (AES) service provider sa Comelec tungod sa giingong mga iregularidad sa 2022 nga botohan.

“The Honorable Commission, as the Head of the Procuring Entity, should instruct/order the BAC (Bids and Awards Committee) to disqualify or declare ineligible Smartmatic from participating in the procurement for the 2025 Automated Election System,” matod sa petisyon.

Sila si Rio niingon nga ang pagdeklarar sa Smart nga way kalabutan mahinungdanon kay ang Mayo 2022 AES nasa­gulan sa mga iregularidad ug materyal nga mga iregularidad labi na sa pagpasa ug pagdawat sa mga resulta sa eleksyon.