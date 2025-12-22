Soco: Desisyon sa Hunta Probinsyal di madiktaran

Nisaad si Cebu Vice Gov. Glenn Anthony Soco nga patas ug dili maimpluwensyahan ang 17th Sangguniang Panlalawigan sa bisan unsang partido ilabi na sa pagpasar sa mga lagda sa probinsiya.

Kini kabahin sa pasiunang pamahayag ni Soco atol sa regular session sa hunta probinsyal sa Lunes, Disyembre 22, 2025.

Gihimug-atan ni Soco ang giingong integridad nga gihuptan sa hunta probinsyal sa serbisyo ilabi na sa budget deliberations niini.

Sa milabay nga mga semana, nasayran nga dunay gihimong rekomendasyon sa paglaslas sa pundo sa mga departamento.

“In particular, this Board is not opposed to any proposals whose objective is to improve the delivery of public services. In fact, we support and continue to advance legislative measures that strengthen service delivery across the province,” matod ni Soco sa Disyembre 22, 2025.

“The finding and recommendations of the Committee are the product of careful study, thorough deliberation and a conscientious application of our legal mandate,” dugang niya.

Kahinumdoman nga si Bokal Celestino “Tining” Martinez III, chairman sa Committee on Budget and Appropriations lakip ang hunta probinsyal, nakakuha og nagkadaiyang reaksyon sa publiko tungod sa rekomendasyon niini paglaslas sa P11.9 bilyunes nga pundo nga gisugyot alang sa 2026.

Nagkatinubagay sab kini pinaagi sa social media post ni Governor Pamela Baricuatro sa milabay nga mga adlaw nga nipadayag sa iyang kadismaya sa paglaslas sa pundo ug sa giingong pagtangtang sa pundo sa Cebu People’s Action Center.

Apan matod ni Martinez nga nagkaistorya na sila sa gobernador sa buntag sa Disyembre 22, aron mahatagan og katin-awan ang init nga diskusyon.

“We want to clear the air between the executive and the legislative. Nga naa mi mga trabaho ba it doesnt necessarily mean that we are against each other. We are just performing our duties, especially sa budget naa man jud nay proposal diri, and at the end of our conversation is the best outcome for the province and I hope the executive will understand that...,” dugang ni Martinez. / ANV