Soco nasuko, nadismaya

Nipadayag sa iyang kasuko si Bise Gobernador Glenn Anthony Soco sa nahitabong kurapsiyon sa flood control projects sa Lunes, Septiyembre 21, 2025.

Kini subay sa gipahigayon nga Trillion Peso March sa nagkadaiyang lugar sa Sugbo sa Dominggo, Septiyembre 20.

Si Soco niuyon sa gipahigayong protesta ug sa mga himuon nga laing protesta sa mga Sugboanon aron ipadayag ang ilang kasuko ug kasagmuyo sa kawat sa pundo sa katawhan.

“It’s good that the people have spoken and its something that we in government should hear. I fully support the call of the people with transparency and accountability in particular to stop corruption sobra na kaayo,” matod ni Soco.

Iyang gidugang nga ang mga nigawas nga balita kabahin sa mga anomaliya sa proyekto sa flood control projects makapaluya sanglit nagbayad og buwis ang mga tawo apan wala mahibalik kanila ang serbisyo.

“We have officials who are too greedy and manipulated a system to fit their own greed. And there are those nga tarong ang government but the way people look at the government now is very low so we have to really do everything that we can to regain the trust sa mga tawo because as it is now bati gyud kaayu,” dugang ni Soco.

Ang pag-ayo sa tibuok sistema sa gobiyerno maoy gitumbok ni Soco nga angayang buhaton subay usab sa nagpadayong inquiry sa Senado ug Ubos Balay Balauranan batok kurapsyon.

“It has become very systemic ba nga ang gikinahanglan gyud is to overhaul the entire system but there are those things nga madali in order to address moving forward,” matod ni Soco.

Iya sab gidayeg ang unang lakang sa bag-ong natudlo nga Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Vince Dizon nga, “The first objective now is to institute fear. Fear of God and by doing so then heads has to roll someone has to be made accountable kay na establish naman na nga naa gyu’y nawalang kwarta.”

Si Soco bag-o lang niabot sa Sugbo gikan sa iyang pagbisita sa Guangxi, China aron irepresentar ang Lalawigan sa Sugbo sa 22nd China-ASEAN Expo ug ang Guangxi International Sister Cities events. /ANV