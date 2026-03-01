Solar Power mihatag kahayag, paglaom sa Canipo School sa Coron

Pinaagi sa Project Liadlaw sa Vivant Foundation, Inc. (VFI), gi-turn over ang 18.7 kWp solar electrification system nga nagkantidad og P3.6 milyunes.

Ang proyekto naghatag og limpyo, renewable, ug kasaligan nga kuryente alang sa mga classroom, magtutudlo, ug kapin sa gatos ka mga estudyante sa isla.

Ang solar installation gipahigayon sa pakigtambayayong sa Calamian Islands Power Corporation (CIPC), usa ka subsidiary sa Vivant Energy, ug sa Department of Education Schools Division of Palawan.

“Vivant goes where others hesitate,” matod ni Eric Omamalin, CIPC President. “Energizing last-mile areas has always been part of our mission. Projects like this help equalize opportunities to progress for all, especially for communities that are often beyond the reach of conventional power.”

Sukad 2015, nagpadayon ang VFI sa pagpatuman og nagkalainlaing community initiatives sa Coron Islands.

Ang solar electrification sa Canipo mao na ang ika-14 nga proyekto sa pundasyon sa maong mga isla ug ikaduha sa lungsod. Niadtong 2024, naghatag sab ang pundasyon og literacy resource grant aron mapalig-on ang learning materials sa eskwelahan nga karon nasuportahan na sa lig-on nga suplay sa kuryente.

“More than the accolades, it is the realities of missionary areas like Canipo that fuel our work,” pulong ni Shem Jose Garcia, Executive Director of Vivant Foundation. “This is why we continue to live out our mission to improve everyday living. We believe that progress starts when it is supported by reliable energy.”

Dako sab ang pasalamat sa lokal nga komunidad.

“Our students have always had talent and potential. What they needed was the opportunity to grow beyond the limits of our location. With this solar project, that potential can finally be liberated. It gives our young people the chance to dream bigger and reach farther,” sumala ni Rosemarie Canenea, Teacher-In-Charge sa Canipo Integrated School.

Karon, hayag na ang mga classroom bisan human sa pagsalop sa adlaw.

Ang mga magtutudlo mas makapreparar og leksyon ug ang mga estudyante mas maka­suhid sa bag-ong kahibalo.

Sa Canipo, ang solar power dili lang nagpasiga sa suga ug mga device kondili nagpaandar sab kini sa paglaom, pangandoy, ug mas hayag nga kaugmaon. / PR