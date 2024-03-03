Solar-powered irrigation project sa Mabini, Bohol

Sa pagtabang sa pagpausbaw sa produksiyon sa mga mag-uuma, usa ka groundbreaking ceremony ang gipahigayon dili pa lang dugay alang sa transformative Solar-Powered Irrigation and Domestic Water System nga proyekto sa Sitio Banat-e, Barangay San Jose, Mabini, lalawigan sa Bohol.

Ang proyekto gipangunahan sa Sibol ng Agham sa Tek­nolohiya Inc. (Sibat) ug Miser­eor (German Catholic Bishops’ Organisation for Development Cooperation), uban sa kolaborasyon gikan sa provincial ug local government units, kauban ang GlobalGiving, Anakata Wind Power Resources, ug ang Center for Neighborhood Studies.

Ang inisyatiba gidasig sa dinalian nga panginahanglan aron matubag ang kanihit sa tubig, nga babag sa hingpit nga pagtikad sa gibana-bana nga 32 ka ektarya nga umahan sa mga miyembro sa Nagkahiusang Mag-uuma sa San Jose (Nasajo).

Tungod sa dili igo nga mga tinubdan sa tubig, ang mga kalihokan sa agrikultura limitado sa ting-ulan gikan sa Agusto hangtod sa Disyembre.

Pinaagi sa paghiusa sa solar-powered water pumps alang sa irigasyon, ang proyekto nagtinguha nga mapadako ang paggamit sa tibuok 32 ka ektarya nga yuta alang sa produksyon sa humay ug uban pang mga pananom.

Kini nga paningkamot makapahimo sa mga miyembro sa pagtikad sa tibuok dapit sa tibuok tuig ug posibleng mosagop sa double cropping alang sa humay aron madugangan ang ilang kita.

Dugang pa, ang proyekto nagtumong sa paghatag og akses sa tubig sa balay ug mainom alang sa mga miyembro nga nagpuyo duol sa ilang mga yutang pang-agrikultura, sa ingon mapauswag ang kalidad sa ilang kinabuhi.

Si Mayor Ongie Berna­les-Lim sa Mabini nagpahayag og pagkamalaumon bahin sa proyekto, nga nag-ingon, “This initiative is a vital response to the critical needs of Sitio Banat-e, where water scarcity has persistently affected agricultural productivity. By implementing sustainable water solutions, we’re not only constructing infrastructure but also revitalizing livelihoods and nurturing self-reliance within our community.”

Si Bohol Governor Aris Aumentado midugang nga ang proyekto hugot nga nahiuyon sa Strategic Change Agenda sa administrasyon nga nag-awhag sa paggamit sa renewable energy sa power production ug ang pumping sa tubig alang sa domestic ug irrigation purposes.

“Together let us shape a future in which Boholano people have a chance at a better life, as well as the opportunity to achieve our dreams through the provision of necessities such as power and water,” matod sa gobernador.

"Aside from the Solar-Po­wered Irrigation and Domestic Water System project, Bohol has witnessed the launch of two other remarkable renewable energy endeavors – the Solar and Wind-Powered Water and Lighting Project in Sitio Mahayahay, Barangay Montesuerte, Carmen, and the Wind-Solar Powered Water Project in Ubay," gibutyag ni Estrella Catarata, executive director sa Sibat.