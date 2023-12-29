Superbalita Cebu

Sotto mibalhin og team sa JapanB.League

Nabalhin og team ang batan-ong Pinoy nga higante nga si Kai Sotto sa Japan B.League gikan sa Hiroshima Dragonflies ngadto sa Yo­kohama B-Corsairs.

Gianunsyo kini mismo sa B-Corsairs sa ilahang website.

Sa iyang opisyal nga pamahayag, nagpasalamat ang 20 anyos ug 7’3” nga basketbolista sa B-Corsairs management sa pagsalig nga gihatag niini ngadto kaniya.

“I’m very blessed to be given this opportunity and I will make the most out of it. I’m very excited to play for the city of Yokohama. I can’t wait to win more games and get better as a player. Go B-COR!” batbat ni Sotto nga napatik sa www.abs-cbnnews.com.

Si General Manager Ken Ta­keda masaligon nga dako og matabang si Sotto sa ilang puwersa.

