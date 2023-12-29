Sotto mibalhin og team sa JapanB.League

Nabalhin og team ang batan-ong Pinoy nga higante nga si Kai Sotto sa Japan B.League gikan sa Hiroshima Dragonflies ngadto sa Yokohama B-Corsairs.
Gianunsyo kini mismo sa B-Corsairs sa ilahang website.
Sa iyang opisyal nga pamahayag, nagpasalamat ang 20 anyos ug 7’3” nga basketbolista sa B-Corsairs management sa pagsalig nga gihatag niini ngadto kaniya.
“I’m very blessed to be given this opportunity and I will make the most out of it. I’m very excited to play for the city of Yokohama. I can’t wait to win more games and get better as a player. Go B-COR!” batbat ni Sotto nga napatik sa www.abs-cbnnews.com.
Si General Manager Ken Takeda masaligon nga dako og matabang si Sotto sa ilang puwersa.