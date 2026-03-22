Sports complex gisugyot nga tukoron sa Balili property

Usa ka international sports complex ang gisugyot nga tukoron sa provincial government-owned Balili property sa City of Naga, Cebu.
Ang maong proposal plan gipresentar sa MTD Philippines sa Cebu Provincial government niadtong Marso 18, 2026. Ang maong programa usa ka public-private partnership (PPP) scheme
Anaa sa maong meeting si Cebu Province Governor Pamela Baricuatro, mga opisyal sa Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), ug representatives sa MTD Philippines.
Ang plano nga sports complex gilantaw nga mahimong permanent training ug competition venues para sa mga atleta sa Visayas ug ubos sa Visayas Sports Academy.
Ang maong facility giplano nga adunay athletics, football, aquatics, beach volleyball ug uban nga multi-sports nga kompetisyon.
Ang MTD Philippines usa ka infrastructure developer nga nailhan sa ilang papel sa pagbuhat sa New Clark City sa Tarlac nga maoy usa sa gigamit nga venue sa 2019 Southeast Asian Games. / CDF