Spurs o Thunder sa Game 7

Sumala pa sa sports fans, ang pinakanindot nga duha ka pulong sa paugnat sa kusog mao ang Game 7.

Ang defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder ug ang San Antonio Spurs mao ang duha ka magbangga sa labing dako nga entablado sa Game 7 sa National Basketball Association (NBA) Western Conference Finals karong Sabado (Dominggo, Mayo 31, 2026, PH time).

Nakadugang sa pagka-kulbahinam sa Game 7 mao ang rivalry ni two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sa Thunder ug ang 7-foot-3 nga si Victor Wembanyama sa Spurs.

Ang Spurs nakapugos og do-or-die human nila gipukan ang Thunder, 118-91, sa Game 6 niadtong Huwebes (Biyernes, PH time) didto sa San Antonio, Texas, aron tablahon ang serye ngadto sa 3-3.

Gipahunong ni Wembanyama ang Spurs sa iyang 28 puntos, 10 ka rebounds, ug tulo ka blocks, samtang si Dylan Harper niamot og 18 puntos, si Stephon Castle nipabuto og 17 puntos, ug si Devin Vassell nidugang og 12 puntos ug duha ka blocks.

Ang higanteng center niingon human sa ilang daog nga wala silay plano pa nga manguli.

"(Playing with desperation) just feels like it erases kind of all the little mistakes that we do that are human nature, whether it's in the regular season or previous games," matod pa ni Wembanyama. "Just got to fight that all the time and put your backs against the wall. It feels like it's the best opportunity to be able to play."

Gi-lockdown sa Spurs si Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, kinsa gilimitahan lang ngadto sa team-high 15 puntos gikan sa bati nga 6-for-18 shooting.

"I don't know that it was necessarily anything we did wrong," matod pa sa coach sa Oklahoma City nga si Mark Daigneault. "I thought we were ready to play. I felt confident going into the game, and I felt confident at halftime. It had the makings of a road win if we could be the team that threw the punch in the third and they were the team that did that."

Ang San Antonio mao ang unang nikuha og daog sa Game 1 sa West Finals, apan daling mibawos ang Thunder pinaagi sa pagdaog sa Game 2 ug Game 3. Human niadto, nagsige na og puli-puli ang momentum sa duha ka team diin nag-ilisay sila og daog gikan sa Game 4 hangtod sa Game 6.

Sa miaging unom ka dula, si Wembanyama nag-average og 28.5 puntos, 11.5 ka rebounds, ug 2.8 ka blocks, samtang ang iyang kaatbang nga si Gilgeous-Alexander nag-average og 24.8 puntos, 7.2 ka assists, ug 2.7 ka rebounds matag dula.

Ang Game 7 ipahigayon taliwala sa saba ug naglagiting nga Paycom Center sa Oklahoma City. / RSC