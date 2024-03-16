Spurs wa kaporma sa hari

Gilatigo sa defending champion Denver Nuggets ang San Antonio Spurs, 117-106, sa National Basketball Association (NBA) atubangan sa record crowd attendance didto sa Austin Texas, Saba­do, Marso 16, 2024 (PH time).

Nagtimon sa kadaogan mao si Denver center Nikola Jokic nga mipupo og 31 puntos, pito ka rebounds, lima ka assists ug duha ka blocks. Wa magpaapekto si Jokic sa presensiya sa higanteng Spurs rookie nga si Victor Wembanyama.

Human mapalaki si Jokic, nanginit nuon kini og mitapos sa duwa nga 13-for-19 sa field.

Mitunol si Jamal Murray og 15 puntos apilan pa sa 10 ka assists alang sa Denver, nga midaog og lima ka sunodsunod ug ika-11 nga total sulod sa 12 ka duwa aron magpabi­ling leader sa Western Confe­rence standings.

Way laing masulti ang San Antonio Spurs ug Hall-of-Fa­mer coach nga si Gregg Popovich kundi pagdayeg kang Jo­kic.

“I don’t think anybody can do what Nikola does,” batbat ni Po­po­vich. “He’s amazing. Fantastic.”

Si Jeremy Sochan mitirada og 19 puntos ug si Devin Vassell ug Wembanyama nakahimo og 17 puntos matag-usa para sa Spurs nga napilde og tulo ka sunodsunod nga duwa.

Nakahimo og attendance record para sa sporting event sa Moody Center ang maong duwa Spurs ug Nuggets, diin 16,223 kabuok ang misaksi.

Sa wa pa magsugod ang duwa, naguol si Nuggets coach Michael Malone kon unsa ang ipakita sa iyang player kay ang Austin dili man tradisyonal nga NBA City.

“It has a preseason feel to it,” sigon ni Malone. “I hope for our players that once the jump ball goes up that we understand this is not the preseason, this is a real game. We have to lock in and give it the attention and respect that it deserves.”

“Just tremendous activity,” dugang ni Malone. “You want to be disruptive defensively. You don’t want to let teams run their offense script and let them get whatever shot they want. You want to disrupt them and make teams feel you and I think we are doing a really good job of it.”

Sa opening quarter pa lang, mipabuto na og 12-0 run ang Nuggets nga miresulta sa 19 puntos nga labaw.

Ang Nuggets naa sa taas sa Western Conference standing bitbit ang 47-20 nga baraha samtang ang Spurs naa sa pinakaubos dala ang 14-53 nga rekord. / RSC