SSS branches ibalhin sa malls

Aron makadaginot sa bayad sa renta ug renovation, ang Social Security System (SSS) nagtinguha nga ibalhin ang mga SSS branch offices ngadto sa mga opisina nga wala’y renta sa malls sa tibuok nasod.

Sa iyang bag-ong pagbisita sa Cebu, si SSS president ug chief executive officer Rolando Ledesma Macasaet mibisita sa bag-ong lokasyon sa SSS Mandaue Branch sa Parkmall sa Quano Avenue, Mandaue Reclamation Area, Mandaue City, nga naglangkob sa usa ka floor area nga 700 square meters sa usa ka mas accessible nga lugar.

“We want to serve you better. The primary reason why we moved the SSS Mandaue Branch is to make it more accessible to members and employers,” matod ni Macasaet.

LIBRE

Matod sa SSS chief nga ang bag-ong opisina sa SSS Mandaue libre sa renta sulod sa lima ka tuig, nga naghatag sa SSS og tinatayang pagtipig nga mga P20.8 milyon sa bayad sa renta.

Dugang pa niya, ang SSS nakahimo usab og tinatayang pagtipig nga mga P10.5 milyon sa gasto sa renovation tungod kay ang Golden Great Value Properties Inc., tag-iya sa Parkmall shopping complex, nagbayad sa mga renovation fit-out works sama sa architectural, electrical, mechanical, ug plumbing works.

Ang bag-ong SSS office sa Parkmall makadawat ug average nga 2,000 transactions matag adlaw, dili lang sa pagserbisyo sa mga miyembro ug mga employer gikan sa Mandaue City apan usab sa mga kasikbit nga siyudad ug munisipyo.

Matod ni Macasaet nga tungod kay ang bag-ong opisina sa SSS nahimutang sa Parkmall’s Government Center, ang mga miyembro mahimo usab nga maghimo sa ilang uban pang government transactions kay ang uban pang mga ahensya sa gobyerno sama sa Philippine Health Insurance Corp. ug Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-Ibig Fund) anaay puy-anan usab sa government hub.

Samtang, mibisita usab si Macasaet sa mga SSS branch offices sa Cebu-North Reclamation Area, Cebu ug Lapu-Lapu Branch aron obserbahan ang kahimtang sa mga miyembro nga nag-transact ug makig-istorya kanila aron mahibal-an ang ilang mga kabalaka bahin sa mga programa ug serbisyo sa SSS.

UBANG AHENSIYA

“While we already made all our core services online, we do understand that there are still members who prefer to have a face-to-face transaction with our branch personnel. This is why we continue to strive to enhance our branch offices for a better member experience,” matod ni acasaet. / KOC