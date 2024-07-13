Standhardinger, Pringle gibuhian sa Ginebra

Usa ka mega-trade ang gianusiyo sa Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) nga may labot sa pagbalhin sa mga beterano nga sila si Christian Standhardinger ug Stanley Pringle gikan sa Barangay Ginebra Gin Kings ngadto sa Terrafirma Dyip, Sabado, Hulyo 13, 2024.

Sila si Pringle ug Standhardinger gi-swap kang young gun Isaac Go ug leading rookie of the year contender Stephen Holt sa Dyip usa ka adlaw sa dili pa ang 2024 Rookie Draft.

Lakip pud sa maong deal ang pag-ilis sa duha ka teams og slot para sa first round picks sa Rookie Draft karong adlawa.

Ang Terrafirma orihinal nga mopili sa No. 3 sa first-round sunod sa Converge, Blackwater ug ang Ginebra sa No. 10. Tungod sa maong deal, ang Ginebra na ang mokuha sa third overall samtang ang Terrafirma sa No. 10.

Ang upat ka players nga nangaapil sa trade pulos top picks sa ilang pagsulod sa liga.

Si Pringle top pick sa tuig 2014, si Standhardinger sa 2017, si Go sa 2018 Gilas special draft ug si Holt sa miaging tuig.

Ang Terrafirma mokuha sa beterano nga presensiya nila ni Pringle ug Standhardinger nga pulos ningdaug og Best Player of the Conference sa milabay nga mga season.

Si Standhardinger nag-average og 19.2 puntos, 10.2 ka rebounds ug 5.0 ka assists para sa Ginebra sa miaging season. Si Pringle miubos ang produksiyon ug wa kini makahimo og double digits sa points per game.

Ang Ginebra, sa laing bahin, modawat sa serbisyo sa rising star nga si Holt nga nag-average og 17.0 puntos, 5.5 ka assists, 1.9 ka steals ug 6.9 ka rebounds, ug ni Go nga adunay 11. 2 puntos, 6.8 ka rebounds ug 1.8 ka assists nga average atol sa 2024 PBA Philippine Cup.

Sa iyang Facebook page, nagpasalamat si Standhardinger sa iyang kanhi team nga Ginebra, teammates ug fans.

“I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude for the incredible support and love you’ve shown me throughout my time with Barangay Ginebra. Being part of this team has been a truly unforgettable journey, and I’m grateful for every cheer, every chant, and every moment of encouragement,” tipik sa iyang post.

“As for coach Tim, I acknowledge his decision to trade me and respect it. It’s part of the game, and I wish him and the team all the best moving forward,” dugang niya.

Sa milabay nga 2024 Philippine Cup, ang Ginebra napilde sa eventual champion Meralco Bolts sa semifinals, samtang ang Terrafirma nakasulod sa quarterfinals sa unang higayon sukad sa 2016. / RSC