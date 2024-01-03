State, local universities wa nay mga senior high

Ang state ug lokal nga mga unibersidad sa nasod gimandoan sa paghunong sa pagtanyag sa senior high school (SHS) nga programa.

Gikumpirmar kini sa Commission on Higher Education (Ched) sa Central Luzon pinaagi sa usa ka memorandum nga pinetsahan og Disyembre 28, 2023, nga nagmando sa tanang mga presidente, mga pangulo, ug officers-in-charge sa state university and colleges (SUCs) sa rehiyon sa paghunong sa pagtanyag sa SHS.

Ang memorandum nga gipirmahan ni Lore Yusi, OIC sa Office of the Director 1V sa Ched-Central Luzon, nagkutlo sa Disyembre 18, 2023 nga kamandoan nga gi-issue ni Ched Chairman Prospero De Vera III, kinsa niingon nga “wala nay legal nga basehanan sa pag­pundo” sa programa sa SHS.

Si De Vera niingon nga ang pakiglambigit sa SUCs Local Universities and Colleges (LUCs) sa basic education pinaagi sa SHS limitado sa K-12 transition period, nga gikan sa School Year (SY) 2016-2017 ngadto sa SY 2020-2021 lamang.

Matod niya nga ang Department of Education (DepEd) nipagawas na og notice, pinaagi sa Private Education Assistance Committee, nga sugod sa SY 2023-2024, wala nay tabang sa gobyerno sa mga tinun-an ug magtutudlo sa pribadong edukasyon nga benepisyaryo gikan sa SUCs ug LUCs. Exempted hinuon ang mga mosulod sa Grade 12 sa SY 2023-2024.

Ang SUCs ug LUCs nga a­­dunay laboratory schools gitugotan usab nga modawat og enrollees apan dili na sila makadawat og voucher.

“For SUCs with laboratory school, present to the Board (Board of Trustees and Board of Regents) the financial implication of notice from the Department of Education as to non-issuance of vouchers for senior high school enrollees in SUCs,” matod ni De Vera sa usa ka memo.

Si Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, majority floor leader ug tsirman sa Senate Committee on Rules, niingon sa usa ka pamahayag nga kinahanglang sigurohon sa DepEd ug Ched ang saktong koordinasyon aron mapagaan ang epekto sa direktiba sa mga estudyante nga maapektuhan.

Matod niya ang lakang sa pag­hunong sa SHS sa SUCs ug LUCs subay sa mandato sa Higher E­ducation Institutions (HEIs).

“While they were allowed to provide SHS during the transition period, we agree that it is not the role of HEIs to offer basic education, except for those with laboratory schools,” matod ni Villanueva.

Nanawagan usab siya sa Ched ug DepEd nga dumalahon pag-ayo ang transisyon aron malikayan ang mga kasamok.

“Ensure that there will be no disruption in the education of our students and that there is sufficient DepEd or private sector capacity to take it on,” dugang niya.