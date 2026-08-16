Stoudemire, mga coach apil sa Hall of Fame

Nalakip ang All-Star forward nga si Amar’e Stoudemire ug ang mga coach nga sila si Doc Rivers ug Mike D’Antoni sa siyam ka napiling bag-ong miyembro nga gipasilungan sa Basketball Hall of Fame niadtong Dominggo, Agusto 16, 2026.

Ang 2003 Rookie of the Year nga si Stoudemire nagrekord og average nga 18.9 puntos ug 7.8 rebounds sulod sa 14 ka seasons sa National Basketball Association (NBA), diin niduwa siya sa Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks, Dallas Mavericks, ug Miami Heat.

Si Stoudemire maoy usa sa mga lig-ong haligi sa paboritong paspas nga duwa sa Phoenix kauban ang ilang point guard nga si Steve Nash ug ang head coach nga si D’Antoni niadtong dekada 2000.

“Amar’e is a big part of it without a doubt,” matod ni D’Antoni. “Steve and Amar’e, that pick-and-roll duo, is probably one of the best. You’ve got (John) Stockton and (Karl) Malone. You have different ones through the ages. But nobody could catch a ball better than Amar’e rolling to the basket. He was like a vacuum cleaner, and no one could throw it better than Steve.”

Nasulod sab ang beteranong coach nga si Rivers, kinsa nagkupot og impresibong 1,194-866 nga win-loss record sulod sa 27 ka seasons sa NBA samtang nagmando sa Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, ug Milwaukee Bucks.

Lakip sa maong batch ang NBA referee nga si Joey Crawford nga nagsilbi sulod sa 39 ka seasons, coach Mark Few, mga sikat nga women players nga sila si Candace Parker, Elena Delle Donne, ug Chamique Holdsclaw, apil na ang walay pilde nga 1996 US Olympic gold medal team. / RSC