Suan: Wa’y ‘ghost projects’ sa flood-control works

Gipasalig sa League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP)–Cebu Chapter nga ang Probinsya sa Sugbo nagpabilin nga wala’y “ghost projects” taliwala sa nasudnong mga kabalaka bahin sa mga anomaliya sa flood-control works.

Si LMP Cebu president ug Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan nihatag sa pasalig niadtong Biyernes, Agusto 29, 2025.

Matod ni Suan nga ang mga mayor sa 44 ka munisipalidad ug unom ka component cities sa Sugbo nagkahiusa sa pag-monitor sa mga proyekto sa Department of Public Works and Highways sa ilang mga dapit.

“Yes, there are flood-control nga nag problema. But I guess, so far, sa pag suroysuroy sa mga lainlaing lungsod sa Province of Cebu, minimal kaayo ang panghitabo nga adunay mga nangaguba,” batbat ni Suan sa media interview human sa State of the Province Address (SOPA) ni Governor Pamela Baricuatro.Gitumbok ni Suan nga ang kahimtang sa panahon diin nakasinati og kusog nga mga pag-ulan ang probinsya ninglabay nga mga buwan mao ang hinungdan sa gagmay nga pagkaguba sa mga proyekto.

Gitataw sab ni Suan nga ang provincial league nagpaluyo sa administrasyon ni Baricuatro.

“As we agreed with all the mayors, we will support whatever projects and plans ni Gov. Pam and sa atong Province of Cebu, as long as it will give benefit to the constituents and to the entire people of Cebu Province,” pagtino ni Suan.

Gikan sa bahin sa Probinsya, matod ni Suan nga ang gobernador nagpahayag sa iyang suporta sa mga proyekto sa mga mayor ug ingon man sa sa LMP.

Sa laing bahin, duha ka mga bise mayor sa Sugbo ang ning-apil sa nagkalapad nga panawagan alang sa transparency ug accountability sa flood-control projects sa tibuok nasod.

Si Tabogon Vice Mayor Jerome Escalona ug Consolacion Vice Mayor Joyjoy Alegado nihimo sa apelar niadtong Huwebes, Agusto 28.

Si Suan niingon nga ang chapter nihangop sa lifestyle check sa mga opisyal sa gobiyerno.

“We have started to talk about that and some of the mayors I have talked with are very willing,” asoy niya.

Sumala ni Suan, ang ubang mga mayor andam na nga mopirma sa usa ka statement of support alang sa lifestyle check, nga gimando ni Presidente Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

Matod ni Suan nga 11 na ka mga mayor ang iyang gikaestorya.

“So far, the mayors I have met are all welcoming the lifestyle check,” pasabot ni Suan.

Kon gikinahanglan, asoy ni Suan nga himuon ang usa ka pirmadong statement of support. / JPS, CDF