Sugar producers nanawagan sa interbensiyon sa krisis

Subli nga nanawagan ang Sugar Council, girepresentahan sa tulo ka mga pederasyon nga naglangkob sa subra sa katunga sa nasudnong produksyon sa asukal, alang sa tukma sa panahon nga interbensyon sa gobiyerno ug hiniusang aksyon aron matubag ang dinalian nga kritikal nga mga isyu nga giatubang sa industriya.

“We urgently appeal to Pres. Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., through Agriculture Sec. Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr. and Sugar Regulatory Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona, to adopt measures to stop the decline in farmgate sugar prices and bring retail prices to more reasonable levels, even as the industry continues to seek ways to remain viable in the face of adversity,” sumala sa Sugar Council sa Martes, Disyembre 19, 2023.

Ang Sugar Council gilangkuban sa Confederation of Su­gar Producers’ Associations, Inc., National Federation of Sugarcane Planters, ug Panay Federation of Sugarcane Far­mers, nga gipangulohan sa ilang mga presidente, Aurelio Gerardo Valderrama, Jr., Enrique Rojas, ug Danilo Abelita, sa matag usa.

Ang mga rekord sa SRA, matod sa Konseho, nagpaki­ta nga ang millgate raw nga presyo sa asukal sa matag 50-kilo nga sako mius-os gikan sa una nga average nga taas nga P2,825 matag sako sa Week Ending (WE) September 10, 2023 ngadto sa average nga P2,552 (WE, Okt. 10) ug P2,564 (KAMI, Nob.19).

Sa pagtandi, ang Konseho nahinumdom nga ang millgate nga presyo sa Week Ending Nobyembre 20, 2022 nag-average og P3,380.56 kada bag.

“With production and labor costs on the rise, farmers are hard-pressed to remain viable at today’s low millgate prices,” dugang sa Sugar Council.

Bisan pa sa pagkunhod sa presyo, bisan pa, ang grupo nitumbok nga ang naglungtad nga retail nga presyo sa asukal nagpabilin nga taas sa P80/kilo sa hilaw ug P100/kilo sa refined, nga giingon sa Konseho nga dili makabenepisyo ang mga mag-uuma o mga konsu­midor. / SunStar Bacolod