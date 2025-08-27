Sugbo apil sa makabenepisyo sa programa sa DepEd, Jollibee

Ang Department of Education (DepEd) nakig-partner sa Jollibee Group aron magtinabangay paghimo og usa ka Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Senior High School (SHS) curriculum nga mag-andam sa mga estudyante alang sa mga trabaho sa industriya sa pagkaon.

Sa usa ka pahayag, ang Chief Human Resources Officer sa Jollibee Group Philippines Ruth Angeles niingon nga ang curriculum maglakip sa classroom-based nga pagtudlo nga adunay immersive on-the-job training sa mga brand sa Jollibee Group.

Kini maghatag sa mga estudyante og mahinungdanong kahanas sa restaurant operations sama sa pag-andam sa pagkaon, customer service, safety and sanitation, ug business communication.

Matod ni Angeles nga ang work immersion nga bahin sa QSR curriculum magsugod sa School Year 2026-2027.

“We believe in creating more pathways for young Filipinos to achieve meaningful employment. By investing in their skills early on, we also help raise the standards of service in the QSR sector,” dugang ni Angeles.

Gihangop ni DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara ang maong kalambuan nga nagpakita og lig-on nga ehemplo kon giunsa ang pagtinabangay sa publiko ug pribado nga sektor aron makahatag og pagtulun-an nga may kalabutan sa industriya ngadto sa sulod sa classroom.

“At a time when AI (artificial intelligence) and tech disruption are reshaping industries and jobs, this collaboration gives our learners not only the right skills but also the resilience to thrive,” sumala ni Angara.

Ubos sa panagtambayayong, ang Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF) nisaad sab nga magtukod og 50 ka mga classroom sa tuig 2028 aron makatabang sa pagsulbad sa kakulangon sa mga lawak-tulunghaan sa nasod.

Kini nga inisyatibo magsugod pinaagi sa pagtukod og unom ka mga classroom sa Probinsiya sa Mindoro, Cebu, ug Sarangani.

“Our vision is to help create learning spaces where every child, teacher, and community member can experience the joy and power of education. By investing in both programs and physical infrastructure, we contribute to a more empowered and resilient generation of learners,” matod Gisela Tiongson, president sa JGF.

Sumala pa ni Angara, kining pasalig gikan sa usa ka kompanya sa restawran nagpakita sab kon giunsa ang panagtambayayong namuhunan sa kahibalo ug sa luna nga nagseguro nga mas daghang Pilipino nga estudyante ang andam alang sa pagpanarbaho.

Samtang, ang DepEd kauban ang Hope Foundation ug pipila ka nag-unang lokal nga brand, naglusad sab sa programa nga Generation Hope aron matubag ang kakulangon sa classroom sa nasod. /TPM/SunStar Philippines