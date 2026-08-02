SugBohol ‘sisterhood’ pact makapalambo sa ekonomiya

Ang bag-ong kasabotan sa panag-igsuonay tali sa Sugbo ug Bohol makapahimo sa duha ka probinsya nga national economic powerhouses, sumala ni Department of Economy, Planning and Development (DEPDEV) Secretary Arsenio Balisacan.

Atol sa iyang pakigpulong sa SugBohol RDC Capacity Building and Networking Fellowship sa Panglao niadtong Biyernes, Hulyo 31, nagkanayon si Balisacan nga ang maong inisyatibo nagpakita sa hiniusang pasalig alang sa kalamboan sa rehiyon.

“My sincerest congratulations on the Sisterhood Agreement, and I second the aspirations of our two governors to transform the performance of the region,” matod ni Balisacan.

Matod niya, ang maong pakigtambayayong makatabang sa pagpalambo sa Sugbo ug Bohol aron mahimong mga economic giant sa Kabisay-an ug sa tibuok nasud.

Gipahayag ni Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro nga ang maong kasabutan naghiusa sa duha ka lalawigan alang sa dungan nga pag-uswag ug kalamboan.

"Through the landmark Sisterhood Agreement signed between the Province of Cebu and the Province of Bohol just this morning, we reaffirm that our destinies are shared. We do not progress in isolation; we advance, build, and thrive together toward a secure and resilient future," matod ni Baricuatro.

Malaumon si Baricuatro nga ang panag-uban—nga gisuportahan sa teknikal nga kahanas gikan sa DEPDEV— maghimo sa ilang gipanglantawang mga tumong ngadto sa konkreto nga mga resulta.

"When local chief executives, sectoral leaders, and national officials sit at the same table, regional priorities are transformed into actionable, life-changing realities for our people. May this SugBohol Fellowship inspire bold innovations, foster meaningful knowledge exchange, and fortify our shared commitment to a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous Philippines," dugang ni Baricuatro.

Human sa maong kalihokan sa Panglao sa samang adlaw, namulong si Baricuatro sa pagtapos sa ikalima nga Sandugo Tourism and Travel Expo sa Island City Mall sa Siyudad sa Tagbilaran.

"This expo is proof of what can happen when government, communities, and the private sector work hand in hand," matod niya.

“Sustainable tourism is vital because the industry creates jobs and fuels “local economies. Sustainability is not just about protecting our natural wonders. It is about protecting the livelihoods behind every tour, every souvenir, every local delicacy, every cultural performance, and every family whose dreams depend on tourism," nagkanayon ang gobernadora.

"We may be neighboring islands, but more importantly, we are partners—partners in preserving our heritage, creating opportunities, and proving that Central Visayas is one of the most vibrant and welcoming regions in the country," siya midugang. / CDF