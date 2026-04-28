Suns gisilhig sa Thunder

Wa’y kaluoy nga gibundakan ug gibutlogan sa defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder ang Phoenix Suns, 4-0, sa ilang first-round Western Conference playoff series sa National Basketball Association (NBA).

Hingpit nga gipalong sa top-seed Thunder ang Suns, 131-122, sa Game 4 sa ilang best-of-seven matchup kagahapon, Abril 28, 2026 (PH time), didto sa Mortgage Matchup Center sa Phoenix, Arizona.

Ang reigning Most Valuable Player nga si Shai Gilgeous-Alexander maoy nangulo sa pagkastigo sa Suns pinaagi sa iyang 31 puntos ug walo ka assists, samtang niamot ang bigman nga si Chet Holmgren og 24 puntos ug 12 ka rebounds.

Moabante na ang Thunder sa West semifinals ug huwaton nila didto kon kinsa ang modaog sa binukbokay sa Los Angeles Lakers ug Houston Rockets. Ang Lakers nagkupot sa 3-1 series lead.

"We just came in ready," sigon ni Gilgeous-Alexander. "Love to play basketball, a group full of great kids that have fun together.”

"We do it for each other. None of us are selfish. We all want the next man to succeed and when you have those three things and put them together you get success,” dugang niini.

Nakakuha pud og kontribusyon ang Thunder gikan ni Ajay Mitchell nga nitunol og 22 puntos ug kang Isaiah Hartenstein nga niamot og 18 puntos ug 12 rebounds.

Ang Suns gipangulohan ni Devin Booker nga adunay 24 puntos. / RSC