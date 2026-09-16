Super ka: Mga bag-o'ng NAT'L Artist 2026 gipailaila

GABBY FORMOSO (Architecture) — Ang leading figure sa postwar Philippine architecture ug tropical modernism. Dili moubos sa 80 ka buildings ang iyang gidensyo nga naglakip sa Banko Sentral ng Pilipinas Complex. Si Gabby namatay sa edad nga 81 niadtong 1996.

NONOY FROILAN (Dancer) — Dancer, choreographer, teacher, actor, ug sulod sa duha ka dekada nga principal dancer sa Ballet Philippines. Ang 75-anyos nga si Froilan retirado na apan aktibo gihapon.

PATIS TESORO (Fashion Design) — Si Maria Beatriz “Patis” Fabella Pamintuan Tesoro ang nagpauso sa Filipiniana sama sa Maria Clara gown ug Barong Tagalog pinaagi sa traditional embroidery. Si Patis 75 anyos na karon.

ARMANDO “BING” LAO (Screenwriter) — Ang award-winning screenwriter ug director nga si Bing Lao ang nisuwat sa mga pelikulang Itanong Mo Sa Buwan, Pila Balde, Tuhog, La Vida Rosa, Minsan Pa, Kubrador, Serbis, Kinatay ug daghan pa. Si Lao nipanaw sa edad nga 75 niadtong 2024.

GREGORIO BRILLANTES (Literature) — Hall of famer sa Palanca Awards for Literature ug naila sa iyang short stories sa English. Usa sab siya ka kanhi editor-in-chief. Si Gregorio namatay sa edad nga 92 niadtong 2025.

NICANOR TIONGSON (Literature) — Ang playwright, scholar, critic, editor, teacher ug cultural administrator ang kanhi artistic director sa Cultural Center of the Philippines ug dean sa University of the Philippines College of Mass Communication. Si Nic 80 anyos na karon.

ALFREDO BUENAVENTURA (Music) — Mokabat sa 1,000 ka komposisyon ang iyang nahimo nga naglakip sa full-length operas, symphonies ug choral pieces. Gawas sa iyang dakong natampo sa traditional music, nagtudlo sab siya kaniadto sa mga unibersidad. Si Alfredo buhi pa sa edad nga 96.

TEODORO HILADO (Theater) — Siya ang gitawag nga “Father of Theater Lighting in the Philippines.” Si Hilado ang unang recipient sa Gawad CCP for Excellence in Lighting Design and Technical Theater niadtong 1997. Nipanaw siya sa edad nga 77 niadtong 2015.

IMELDA CAJI­PE-ENDAYA (Visual Arts) — Siya ang founding president sa “Kasibulan,” usa ka pioneering organization sa Filipino feminist artists. Si Imelda kinsa nagsaulog sa iyang 77th birthday gahapon, Sept. 16, ang unang babaye nga National Artist for Visual Arts.

NUNELUCIO ALVARADO (Visual Arts) — Ang award- winning social realist artist ang co-founder sa Black Artists sa Asya. Iyang gidawat ang CCP Thirteen Artists Award niadtong 1992. Siya sab ang nidaog sa grand prize sa Philippine Art Awards niadtong 1997 ug 1999. / Photos: Facebook, Pep.ph