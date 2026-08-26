Super ka: Mga naghari sa musika sa guinness world

ELVIS PRESLEY: BEST-SELLING SOLO ARTIST

Samtang nabuak na sa mga modern artist ang pipila sa mga nahimo ni Elvis Presley sa global chart, apan ang King of Rock and Roll ang giila gihapon sa Guinness nga Best-Selling Solo Artist of All Time nga may 1 billion units sold globally.

MICHAEL JACKSON: MOST SUCCESSFUL ENTERTAINER

Ang King of Pop nakahimo og 39 Guinness World Records lakip na ang Most Successful Entertainer of All Time (2006) ug Lifetime Achievement Award (1993). Ang 1982 Thriller album ni Michael ang nagpabilin nga best-selling album in global history nga may 67 million copies sold.

WHITE CHRISTMAS: BEST-SELLING SINGLE OF ALL TIME

Ang “White Christmas” unang gipasikat ni Bing Crosby niadtong 1942 ang Best-Selling Single of All Time with estimated 50 million physical copies sold worldwide. Base sa Guinness, “no modern artist has ever come close to it, even Taylor Swift.”

YESTERDAY: MOST COVERED SONG

Ang “Yesterday” gi-compose ug solo nga gikanta ni Paul McCartney sa The Beatles niadtong 1965 ang Most Covered Pop Song in history nga may over 3,000 recorded versions by various artists.

EMINEM: FASTER RAPPER OF ALL TIME

Si Eminem ang naghupot sa “World Record For The Most Words” nga iyang nahimo niadtong 2013 sa hit song “Rap God," nga may 1,560 words in six minutes and four seconds. Sulod lang sa 15-second segment, si Eminem naka-rap og 97 words.

TAYLOR SWIFT: GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS ICON

Si Taylor Swift opisyal nga giila nga Icon in pop culture sa Guinness niadtong December 2024. Pipila lang sa mga artist ang gipasidunggan sa maong titulo nga naglakip nilang Beyonce, BTS, Drake ug Blackpink isip pag-ila sa ilang talagsaon nga nahimo sa modern music.BTS: GUINNESS WORLD

RECORDS HALL OF FAME

Ang K-pop super group nga BTS gipasidunggan sa Guinness World Records Hall of Fame niadtong September 2021 ug “Icon” niadtong May 17, 2026, isip una ug bugtong Asian group nga nakahimo og “23 massive world records in a single year across music, streaming and social media.”

THE BEATLES: WITH THE MOST NO. 1 HITS

Ang The Beatles ang may kinadaghanan og No. 1 singles sa US Billboard Hot 100. Ang Top 10 mao ang mosunod: The Beatles, 20; Mariah Carey, 19; Elvis Presley, 18; Taylor Swift, 15; Rihanna, 14; Drake, 14; Michael Jackson, 13; Madonna, 12; The Supremes, 12; ug Whitney Houston, 11.