Super ka: Mga nahitabo karong adlawa sa kasaysayan

OGIE UG REGINE

Ang magtiayong Regine ug Ogie Alcasid nipirma sa ABS-CBN apan sa managlahi nga tuig. “On Oct. 17, 2017, I was officially a Kapamilya. The following year on Oct. 17th, wifey also became a Kapamilya and we were totally unaware of the coincidence,” sa IG post ni Ogie.