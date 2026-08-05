Super ka: Mga pelikula nga may labing dako og kita sa opening weekend

1. Avengers: Endgame (2019) $1.2B

Ang Avengers: Endgame nagpabilin gihapon nga world’s highest-grossing opening weekend ug world’s second highest-grossing movie of all time sunod sa Avatar.

2. Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026) $927M

Ang Spider-Man Brand New Day mao na ang bag-ong biggest domestic opening weekend of all time sa Amerika ug Canada ($360M). Samtang ikaduha sila sa worldwide opening.

3. Avengers: Infinity War (2018) $640.5M

Ang Avengers: Infinity War mao ang unang superhero film nga nikita og $2 billion sa global box office ug ikapito karon nga highest- grossing movie of all time.

4. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) $600.5M

Ang No Way Home ang ikatulong solo movie ni Tom Holland isip Spider-Man ug ang 8th highest-grossing film of all time.

5. Zootopia 2 (2025) $560.3M

Ang sequel sa 2016 American animated comedy film nga Zootopia ang second highest- grossing animated film of all time sunod sa “Ne Zha 2” ug 9th highest-grossing film.

6. The Fate of The Furious (2017) $541.9M

Ang American action film nilang Van Diesel, Dwayne Johnson ug Jason Statham ang third highest-grossing film niadtong 2017 ug 11th highest-grossing film overall nianang tuiga.

7. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) $528.9M

Ang first installment sa Star Wars sequel trilogy ug ikapito nga pelikula sa "Skywalker Saga” nikita og $2.07 billion worldwide ug maoy highest-grossing film karon sa Amerika ug Canada ug third highest grossing film niadtong 2015.

8. Jurassic World (2015) $525.5M

Ang Jurassic World ang highest-grossing film sa tanang Jurassic Park series ug may global gross nga $1.671 billion. Mao sab ni karon ang 11th highest-grossing movie.

9. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 (2011) $483.1M

Ang Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows ang katapusan sa ilang franchise ug maoy may kinadak-an og kita. Ang pelikula ang kanhi No. 1 sa worldwide opening weekend sa wala pa ni gilupig sa Jurassic World niadtong 2015.

10. Captain Marvel (2019) $456.7M

Ang Captain Marvel ang unang superhero movie nga babaye ang bida nga nikita og $1 billion sa global box office. Human sa iyang solo film, si Brie Larson kaupat pa nigawas isip Captain Marvel nga naglakip sa Avengers: Endgame ug The Marvels.