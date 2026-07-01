Super Ka: Top 50 tagalog movies of all time

Nangulo sa all-time box-office charts ang “Hello, Love, Again” nilang Kathryn Bernardo ug Alden Richards, ang labing una ug bugtong Tagalog movie nga may bilyunes ang kita. Tan-awa kon pasok ba sab o ikapila ang inyong paboritong pelikula sa Top 50 Tagalog Movies of All Time.
1. Hello, Love, Again - P1.6 Billion — Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards (2024)
2. Rewind - P924 Million — Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera (2023)
3. Hello, Love, Goodbye - P880-M — Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards (2019)
4. The Hows of Us - P810-M — Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla (2018)
5. The Super Parental Guardians- P598-M — Vice Ganda, Coco Martin (2016)
6. Fantastica - P596-M — Vice Ganda, Dingdong Dantes (2018)
7. Starting Over Again- P579-M — Toni Gonzaga, Piolo Pascual (2014)
8. Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger-P571-M — Vice Ganda (2017)
9. A Second Chance- P556-M — John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo (2015)
10. Miracle in Cell No. 7- P543-M — Aga Muhlach (2019)
11. Beauty and the Bestie- P526-M — Vice Ganda, Coco Martin (2015)
12. And the Breadwinner Is...- P460-M — Vice Ganda (2024)
13. The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin- P456-M — Vice Ganda (2014)
14. Un/Happy for You- P450-M — Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia (2024)
15. Girl, Boy, Bakla, Tomboy- P436-M — Vice Ganda (2013)
16. It Takes a Man and a Woman- P405-M — John Lloyd Cruz, Sarah Geronimo (2013)
17. My Ex and Whys- P400-M — Enrique Gil, Liza Soberano (2017)
18. Sisterakas- P393-M — Vice Ganda, Kris Aquino (2012)
19. Call Me Mother- P392-M — Vice Ganda, Nadine Lustre (2025)
20. My Bebe Love: Kilig PaMore-P385-M — Alden Richards, Maine Mendoza (2015)
21. Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles- P383-M — Coco Martin, Vic Sotto (2018)
22. Ang Panday- P379-M — Coco Martin (2017)
23. My Little Bossings- P375.9-M — Vic Sotto, Bimby, Ryzza Mae (2013)
24. Alone/Together- P370-M — Enrique Gil, Liza Soberano (2019)
25. Exes Baggage- P355.5-M — Angelica Panganiban, Carlo Aquino (2018)
26. The Unkabogable Praybeyt Benjamin - P331-M — Vice Ganda (2011)
27. Bride for Rent- P326-M — Kim Chiu, Xian Lim (2014)
28. The Mall, The Merrier- P322-M — Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis (2019)
29. Barcelona: A Love Untold- P321-M — Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla (2016)
30. Can't Help Falling in Love- P320-M — Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla (2017)
31. Crazy Beautiful You- P320-M — Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla (2015)
32. Kita Kita- P320-M — Empoy Marquez, Alessandra de Rossi (2017)
33. The Love Affair- P320-M — Richard Gomez, Dawn Zulueta (2015)
34. Finally Found Someone- P316.5-M — Sarah Geronimo, John Lloyd Cruz (2017)
35. Meet, Greet & Bye- P305-M — Piolo Pascual, Juan Karlos Labajo (2025)
36. The Loved One-P300-M — Anne Curtis, Jericho Rosales (2026)
37. The Mistress- P300-M — Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz (2012)
38. She's Dating the Gangster- P296-M — Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla (2011)
39. No Other Woman- P278-M — Anne Curtis, Derek Ramsay (2011)
40. Enteng Ng Ina Mo- P272-M — Vic Sotto, Aiai delas Alas (2011)
41. Seven Sundays- P271-M — Aga Muhlach, Dingdong Dantes (2017)
42. Deleter- P270-M — Nadine Lustre (2022)
43. Heneral Luna- P256-M — John Arcilla (2015)
44. This Guy's in Love with U Mare! P249-M — Vice Ganda, Toni Gonzaga (2012)
45. Unexpectedly Yours- P249-M — Sharon Cuneta, Robin Padilla (2017)
46. The Unmarried Wife-P246.3-M — Angelica Panganiban, Dingdong Dantes (2016)
47. Feng Shui 2- P235-M — Kris Aquino, Coco Martin (2014)
48. Just the 3 of Us- P230-M — John Lloyd Cruz, Jennylyn Mercado (2016)
49. Felix Manalo- P226-M — Dennis Trillo (2015)
50. Mallari- P225-M — Piolo Pascual (2023)