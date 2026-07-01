Super Ka: Top 50 tagalog movies of all time

1. Hello, Love, Again - P1.6 Billion — Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards (2024)

2. Rewind - P924 Million — Dingdong Dantes, Marian Rivera (2023)

3. Hello, Love, Goodbye - P880-M — Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards (2019)

4. The Hows of Us - P810-M — Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla (2018)

5. The Super Parental Guardians- P598-M — Vice Ganda, Coco Martin (2016)

6. Fantastica - P596-M — Vice Ganda, Dingdong Dantes (2018)

7. Starting Over Again- P579-M — Toni Gonzaga, Piolo Pascual (2014)

8. Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger-P571-M — Vice Ganda (2017)

9. A Second Chance- P556-M — John Lloyd Cruz, Bea Alonzo (2015)

10. Miracle in Cell No. 7- P543-M — Aga Muhlach (2019)

11. Beauty and the Bestie- P526-M — Vice Ganda, Coco Martin (2015)

12. And the Breadwinner Is...- P460-M — Vice Ganda (2024)

13. The Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin- P456-M — Vice Ganda (2014)

14. Un/Happy for You- P450-M — Julia Barretto, Joshua Garcia (2024)

15. Girl, Boy, Bakla, Tomboy- P436-M — Vice Ganda (2013)

16. It Takes a Man and a Woman- P405-M — John Lloyd Cruz, Sarah Geronimo (2013)

17. My Ex and Whys- P400-M — Enrique Gil, Liza Soberano (2017)

18. Sisterakas- P393-M — Vice Ganda, Kris Aquino (2012)

19. Call Me Mother- P392-M — Vice Ganda, Nadine Lustre (2025)

20. My Bebe Love: Kilig PaMore-P385-M — Alden Richards, Maine Mendoza (2015)

21. Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles- P383-M — Coco Martin, Vic Sotto (2018)

22. Ang Panday- P379-M — Coco Martin (2017)

23. My Little Bossings- P375.9-M — Vic Sotto, Bimby, Ryzza Mae (2013)

24. Alone/Together- P370-M — Enrique Gil, Liza Soberano (2019)

25. Exes Baggage- P355.5-M — Angelica Panganiban, Carlo Aquino (2018)

26. The Unkabogable Praybeyt Benjamin - P331-M — Vice Ganda (2011)

27. Bride for Rent- P326-M — Kim Chiu, Xian Lim (2014)

28. The Mall, The Merrier- P322-M — Vice Ganda, Anne Curtis (2019)

29. Barcelona: A Love Untold- P321-M — Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla (2016)

30. Can't Help Falling in Love- P320-M — Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla (2017)

31. Crazy Beautiful You- P320-M — Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla (2015)

32. Kita Kita- P320-M — Empoy Marquez, Alessandra de Rossi (2017)

33. The Love Affair- P320-M — Richard Gomez, Dawn Zulueta (2015)

34. Finally Found Someone- P316.5-M — Sarah Geronimo, John Lloyd Cruz (2017)

35. Meet, Greet & Bye- P305-M — Piolo Pascual, Juan Karlos Labajo (2025)

36. The Loved One-P300-M — Anne Curtis, Jericho Rosales (2026)

37. The Mistress- P300-M — Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz (2012)

38. She's Dating the Gangster- P296-M — Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla (2011)

39. No Other Woman- P278-M — Anne Curtis, Derek Ramsay (2011)

40. Enteng Ng Ina Mo- P272-M — Vic Sotto, Aiai delas Alas (2011)

41. Seven Sundays- P271-M — Aga Muhlach, Dingdong Dantes (2017)

42. Deleter- P270-M — Nadine Lustre (2022)

43. Heneral Luna- P256-M — John Arcilla (2015)

44. This Guy's in Love with U Mare! P249-M — Vice Ganda, Toni Gonzaga (2012)

45. Unexpectedly Yours- P249-M — Sharon Cuneta, Robin Padilla (2017)

46. The Unmarried Wife-P246.3-M — Angelica Panganiban, Dingdong Dantes (2016)

47. Feng Shui 2- P235-M — Kris Aquino, Coco Martin (2014)

48. Just the 3 of Us- P230-M — John Lloyd Cruz, Jennylyn Mercado (2016)

49. Felix Manalo- P226-M — Dennis Trillo (2015)

50. Mallari- P225-M — Piolo Pascual (2023)