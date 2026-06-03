Super ka: “We are never broken in Christ”—DonBelle

Ang mga nanan-aw naggikan pa sa mga lagyong probinsiya nga nidayo pa aron lang makakita sa linawas sa hottest onscreen tandem sa Philippine showbiz.

Ang “Tayo Sa Wakas” ni Donny Pangilinan ug Belle Mariano mao na karon ang naghupot isip highest first day gross sa Filipino movies sa 2026 human ni ni-gross og P12 million+ sa ilang opening day.

Apan kon final project na ba gyud ni sa “DonBelle,” ang tubag ni Donny atol sa ilang 10-minute interview ngadto sa mga sakop sa Cebu media:

“I think, for us, we’re in this specific stage in our lives na ito yung gusto naming gawin sa ngayon. Kasi perfect yung project, perfect yung material, perfect din ngayon sa buhay naming dalawa. So, we’ll still stick by that decision, but at the same time we’re also looking forward to the day that we get to work again.”

Matod sab ni Belle, “We will still do another movie but for now, this will be our final project.”

Gitubag sab ni Donny ang isyu nga nagbuwag na sila mao nga apektado ang ilang trabaho isip loveteam.

“We are never broken in Christ, yan ang sasabihin ko,” nga gisegundahan ni Belle og, “Yes.. Amen.”

Ang “Tayo Sa Wakas” naghubit sa long-time couple nga si “Cisco” ug “Cheska” nga inanay gilagyo sa ilang mga ambisyon ug career.

“Hindi sila yung fantasy characters na may good, may bad, para talaga silang totoong tao, genuine, something you will appreciate in this film,” paghulagway ni Donny sa ilang blockbuster movie sa Star Cinema.

Samtang una ni sa “DonBelle” ubos ni Direk Cathy Garcia-Sampana, apan nakatrabaho na ni Belle si Direk Cathy sa “Meet, Greet, & Bye” niadtong 2025.

“But dito kasi, we can see na the journey of Cheska how she gets, you know, empowered. So ibang-iba yung approach ni Direk. She’s always been the actor’s director that’s what I really love about her,” chika pa ni Belle.

Kon unsay `takeaway’ sa maong pelikula?

“Siguro, no matter what happens in a relationship, never forget that you love that person. Never forget na mahal nyo ang isa’t isa,” paambit ni Donny.

“Before you love someone, love yourself first at pag nagmamahal ka magtira ka ng kaunti para sa sarili mo,” sey sab sa aktres nga daw emosyonal ning bahina.

“Alam mo, sobrang interesting ang character ni Cisco kasi parehas kaming ambitious, like we both love our career, we both love being the best person of ourselves. Although malayo kami sa totoong buhay, but at times, I still see myself in Cisco. Ano siya e, may mga bagay na hindi niya alam na it can hurt pala the other person,” matod ni Donny.

“I think his character kasi, he makes bad decision, because he came from a bad situation. That’s why I guess ganoon siya mag-react. You will understand it more when you watch it,” dugang pa ni Belle.

Ang “Tayo Sa Wakas” ang 33rd anniversary offering sa Star Cinema nga showing na in over 250 theaters nationwide.