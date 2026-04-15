Tabang para sa mga drayber, palapdan sa Dole sa probinsiya

Gipasaligan sa Department of Labor and Employment (Dole) ang mga drayber sa public utility jeepney (PUJ) sa mga probinsiya niadtong Miyerkules, Abril 15, 2026, nga ang programa sa emergency employment sa ahensiya palapdan na ngadto sa gawas sa Metro Manila.

Sa usa ka interview sa telebisyon, si Dole Spokesman Lennard Serrano nagkanayon nga ang programang Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (Tupad) - Tuloy Pasada

gitinguha nga ipatuman na sab gawas sa National Capital Region (NCR), diin kasamtangang gihimo sa ahensiya ang pilot testing sa maong proyekto.

"We are talking to operators in the provinces to find out who wants to join the program so we can provide the assistance. Our regional offices were also given the directive to find out who really needs help," matod ni Serrano.

Dugang niya nga tinguha sab sa ahensiya nga malakip ang uban pang mga trabahante sa transport sector nga nanginahanglan og tabang.

"We are looking at who are truly vulnerable and displaced. We just prioritized the jeepney drivers but they will also be given the assistance," sumala pa ni Serrano.

Sa sinugdanan, matod ni Serrano, labing minos 55,000 ka mga drayber sa dyip ang benepisyaryo sa programang Tupad - Tuloy Pasada.

"Based on our initial discussion, around 55,000 drivers will benefit. There is an allocated P1.2 billion focused on the drivers, and this is just an initial amount too," ingon niya.

"This is intended to augment the income of drivers and allied workers in the transport sector, which have been drastically reduced by rising fuel costs, and to enable them to continue giving essential transport services," ingon sa pamahayag sa Dole. / Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines