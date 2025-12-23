Tagle: Overseas workers mga misyonaryo usab

Gawas sa ilang pagkatrabahante sa gawas sa nasod (overseas workers), ang mga Pilipino sa laing nasod mga misyonaryo usab.

Gihatagan kini og gibug-aton ni Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle samtang nagpadangat sa iyang mensahe sa Pasko ngadto sa mga overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“God sent us not only to work for the well-being of our families. I always think that we are sent to different countries to be witnesses to our faith,” matod ni Tagle sa iyang video nga gipaambit sa CBCP News, ang opisyal nga news agency sa Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP).

“As such, we are migrants and missionaries, too,” dugang ni Tagle kinsa nag-alagad isip pro-prefect sa Dicastery for Evangelization sa Vatican. Giawhag sa Cardinal ang mga Pilipino sa gawas sa nasod nga mokuha og kusog gikan niining duha ka papel sa higayon nga mag-atubang sila og mga hagit sa kinabuhi.

“Let us draw strength from this whenever difficult things happen. Let us always remember that God is with us and that He brought us here for our mission,” matod ni Tagle.

Nadestino sa Vatican si Tagle sukad pa niadtong 2020, diin naghupot siya og nagka­lainlain nga katungdanan. / Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines