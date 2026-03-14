Takbo #ParaSaLife Run ipaghigayon sa Sugbo

Sa ikaduhang tuig sa pagpahigayon og fun run, dalhon sa Home Credit Philippines (HCPH) sa Sugbo ang Takbo #ParaSaLIfe karong Marso 29, 2026, sa City di Mare.

Ang maong lumba nga giorganisar sa HCPH kauban ang Runrio mopahigayon og 10K, 5K, 3K distances, lakip pud ang 1K Pet Run.

“We are thrilled to bring Takbo #ParaSaLife to Cebu,” matod ni Sheila Paul, Chief Marketing Officer of Home Credit Philippines. “This event is more than just a run, but rather, it is a celebration of the vibrant community and our commitment to helping Filipinos live a better, healthier life.” / RSC